Blackstone Natural Resources SA engages the Consultancy Services of GEP Equity Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Global Equity International Inc.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Global Equity International, Inc. ( OTCQB : GEQU) and its fully-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc. ("GEP" - www.gepartnersplc.com), a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and London, are extremely excited to announce a newly signed consultancy agreement with Blackstone Natural Resources SA ("Blackstone").

Blackstone Natural Resources SA, through its subsidiary Blackstone Energy (BVI), is an upstream Exploration and Production (E&P) company focused on acquiring and developing distressed Oil and Gas assets in the Americas. The company's initial efforts are located in Colombia, Argentina and the Gulf of Mexico region. Currently, Blackstone has 18 blocks in three countries on contract or under evaluation covering 1.5 million acres of land with proven and probable reserves of 340+ million barrels of oil and original oil in place of 3.5+ billion barrels. The current cumulative production is circa 23,000 barrels per day, expanding to more than 50,000 barrels per day over 5 years. Blackstone's financial forecasts depict a 5 year cumulative of US$4.4 billion in revenues and US$1.7 billion EBITDA.

GEP have been mandated to assist with raising up to, but not limited to, US$151,500,000 for growth, expansion and acquisition. GEP have agreed a monthly cash retainer and also cash and equity success fees. Finally, GEP have been granted the right of first refusal to assist with a public IPO of Blackstone when the time it right.

Blackstone's management team will be joining GEP, in particular Mr. Patrick Dolan - Director of Global Equity International Inc., at the MEPEX Forum (in the Kingdom of Bahrain) on March 6th to March 9th where they will have the opportunity to present their E&P project to 25+ Oil and Gas investors and institutions that have confirmed their attendance.

Patrick Dolan, Director of Global Equity International Inc. said, "We are delighted to have secured Blackstone Natural Resources (BNR) as our client given the current considerable uplift in investor sentiment for the Resource Sector in general which shows no sign of abating. This is reflected in the significant interest already being shown in BNR by Oil & Gas investors who will be attending the MEOS 2017 Oil & Gas conference in Bahrain from March 6th to March 9th. MEPEX, one of our close partners and organisers of MEOS 201, have already secured direct meetings for BNR with their Oil & Gas investment partners for the 5th March in advance of the conference and BNR's group presentation to the investor forum on Monday, March 6th. The pre-conference presentations with investors will take place at MEPEX's offices in Bahrain. Following the conference in Bahrain, BNR will then present to additional investors from the UAE in GEP's offices in Dubai. BNR will be presenting to more than 30 Middle East investors in Bahrain and Dubai between the March 6th and March 13th. All the presentations will be to investors whose focus and appetite is mainly Oil & Gas."

Demetrius Maxey, CEO of Blackstone Natural Resources SA said, "Blackstone is truly pleased to announce our engagement with Global Equity Partners to assist us in raising capital for our Exploration and Production efforts in the Americas. They have a fantastic team of professionals and a vast global network. We also look forward to joining the Global Equity Team at the MEPEX Forum in Bahrain next month. Now is the time when savvy investors re-enter the market and create great value for themselves and their shareholders."

About Global Equity International Inc. and Subsidiaries

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc., advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realising their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

Safe Harbour Statement

