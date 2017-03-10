Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Job Fair for West Des Moines, IA Location

New Fast Casual Pizza Concept Hiring Team Members

AMES, IA--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the fast-casual artisanal pizza concept known for its chef-driven menu and casually hip restaurants, announced today that it will begin hiring for its upcoming Ames location at a job fair this month. The job fair will be held at 2320 Lincoln Way, on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 from 10am until 7pm.

In preparation for its opening this month, the Ames location plans to hire between 50 and 60 full and part-time positions, including Shift Managers. Hourly positions range in pay between $8.50 - $10.50 per hour, with Mangers and Shift Managers earning more.

Blaze Pizza will be located at 2320 Lincoln Way and is part of a plan to build 5 Blaze Pizzas in the Des Moines Area. "We're looking for energetic individuals with a drive to deliver the highest standards in quality and service," said Paul McCrae, Director of Operations for On The Rise, LLC., a Blaze Pizza franchise partner. "We're excited to introduce Blaze Pizza to the community and are looking for great employees to grow with us." Scheduled to open at the end of March, the restaurant will feature an interactive assembly line format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized 11" pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

Candidates interested in working at the Ames location are encouraged to attend the job fair or apply online at Snagajob.com. Prior to attending the job fair, applicants are asked to complete the application process online. At the job fair, applicants will receive on-the-spot interviews and learn more about Blaze Pizza.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the overall #2 fast-casual brand in FastCasual.com's annual Top 100 list, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 181 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas and Washington D.C. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

