Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces New Seasonal Salad and Agua Fresca Beverages

Chef-Curated Items Continue Company's "Keepin' it Real" Pledge and Commitment to Food Without Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza is celebrating fall by introducing a new seasonal Roasted Squash & Quinoa Salad and two new Agua Fresca drinks, Matcha and Blueberry Hibiscus. All seasonal items were hand-selected by company Executive Chef Bradford Kent and are now available at over 200 Blaze Pizza locations.

The company's Roasted Squash & Quinoa Salad combines fresh butternut squash that is roasted in a blazin' hot pizza oven each morning, with quinoa, feta cheese, red peppers and mixed greens. The salad is finished with a Lime Vinaigrette dressing, tossed to order. Both the salad and dressing are crafted in-house each day and are entirely free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Each restaurant will also offer a smaller "starter size" of this salad for $2.95 with the purchase of a pizza, while supplies last.

"Butternut squash is nutritious and hearty, and topped with our Lime Vinaigrette, it brings out the perfect flavors of Fall," said Kent. "We pride ourselves in taking the same thoughtful approach to our seasonal items as we do with our core menu. Our commitment to 'keepin' it real' with clean ingredients reflects our belief that food without additives simply tastes better." Butternut squash will also be available as a seasonal topping that guests can add to their pizzas this fall.

Blaze is also bringing in two new refreshing Agua Fresca Flavors, Matcha and Blueberry Hibiscus, which are made in house daily. "Our new agua frescas feature antioxidant-rich superfoods Blueberry and Matcha and showcase global flavors and freshness that complement our pizzas," said Kent.

Launched in January 2017, Blaze Pizza's Keepin' it Real™ pledge was introduced to challenge the food status quo established by legacy pizza chains. Driven by this clean food philosophy, Blaze Pizza became the first national pizza chain to remove all artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from its menu. Additionally, all Blaze Pizza restaurants use packaging that is sustainable, including cups, lids and straws made from plant-based materials.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Recently named '#1 Brand of the Year' in the 2017 Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates over 200 restaurants in 34 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston, and Toronto. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices For Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.