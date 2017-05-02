Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Second Jacksonville Location, Opening This Fall

Nation's leading fast-casual, build-your-own-pizza concept expands in the River City

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - The nation's leading fast-casual pizza concept, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, announced today that it will open a second Jacksonville location this fall at the Town Center Promenade near St. John's Center at 4488 Town Center Parkway. The new restaurant will be located near Publix and Starbucks.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

"Blaze Pizza offers a high-quality, quick, affordable lunch and dinner option that's perfect for Jacksonville diners and families on the go," said Laurie Ruggles, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Jacksonville. "We couldn't be more excited to be expanding in this vibrant city."

The concept, known for its custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies, has thirteen other locations in the Sunshine State, including one other location in Jacksonville at 840 Nautica Dr. The other Florida locations are in Gainesville, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, St. Petersburg, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Ft. Lauderdale and Davie.

Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in Florida and beyond.

Each restaurant makes its own dough from scratch, using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The new Jacksonville location, driven by the brand's commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," is being constructed using recycled and sustainable materials, will use eco-friendly packaging and feature energy-efficient LED lighting. The new 2700 square foot restaurant will include over 80 seats inside with additional seating on an outside patio. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton is adding several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-designed to suit the space.

The Jacksonville Blaze Pizza locations are operated by the Millennial Restaurant Group which continues to develop the concept throughout Kentucky, Tennessee and areas of Florida. The partnership consists of James Patterson Sr., Jim Patterson II, Ulysses (Junior) Bridgeman, Wayne Albritton and Collins Cogan.

The Millennial Restaurant Group looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. Blaze Pizza will partner with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host fundraising events at the new restaurant. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

