Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Celebrates Pi Day with $3.14 Pizzas Nationwide on Tuesday, March 14

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the fast-casual pizza concept known for its chef-driven menu and casually hip restaurants, today announced its March 14 Pi Day celebration will catch fire in more ways than one, with guests across the country invited to build their own artisanal pizza for just $3.14 each at any Blaze Pizza location. Originally imagined as an unconventional "pop-up" event three years ago, Blaze's Pi Day celebration has become a fan favorite and annual tradition for the company, and this year they expect to serve close to 250,000 pizzas on Pi Day.

The company's Pi Day event will also include special "behind-the-scenes" coverage on Facebook Live and Snapchat, with guests tuning in to watch the celebration live and for the opportunity to win free pizza. A special Snapchat filter will also let guests share the Pi Day love with their followers that day.

"Math can sometimes be complex, but we think pizza should be simple," said Jim Mizes, president and COO. "That includes serving fresh, never-frozen dough that's made in-house daily, using just a few simple ingredients. Because simple ingredients simply taste better."

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Since its first restaurant debuted in 2012, Blaze has quickly become one of the nation's hottest restaurant concepts, with fans lining up each day for the custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, artisanal ingredients -- all for about $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds. Restaurants make their own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. Pizza and salad ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and fillers and for pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

All Blaze Pizza locations in the U.S. and Canada are participating except restaurants at Disney Springs, Houston Airport and Los Angeles' Staples Center.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 185 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Boston Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

