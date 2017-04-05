Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Introduces Seasonally-Inspired "Simple Salads"

Freshly Prepared Salads & Inspired Dressings Further Company's Commitment To "Keepin' It Real"

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza today announced the system-wide launch of its new Simple Salads, a selection of freshly prepared recipes created by Blaze's Executive Chef Bradford Kent. The new Simple Salads are made with in-season produce, tossed with dressing to order, and are available as either a full-size entrée or side salad portion. Each of Blaze Pizza's Simple Salads and dressings are free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, furthering the company's commitment to "Keepin' It Real". Alongside Simple Salads, Blaze has also added Salad Pizza to its menus, giving guests yet another way to enjoy their favorite fast-fire'd meal. Salad Pizzas are made with any of the Simple Salads, served on top of a warm garlic pesto & parmesan crust.

Simple Salad options vary by season, and by restaurant. Some recipes now in restaurants include:

Tomato and Mozzarella with wild baby arugula, romaine, cherry tomatoes, ovalini mozzarella, roasted red pepper and basil pesto vinaigrette

Arugula and Fresh Fruit with wild baby arugula, seasonal fruit, goat cheese and balsamic glaze

BLT Cobb, with applewood smoked bacon and buttermilk ranch dressing

Classic Caesar with romaine, parmesan, asiago croutons and caesar dressing

Kale, Quinoa and Cranberries, a vegan offering, with kale, red quinoa, dried cranberries and a citrus vinaigrette

"We apply the same thoughtful approach to our new Simple Salads as we do to our signature pizzas," said Kent. "Whether a hot-and-crispy pizza, or a salad with fresh, seasonal fruit and wild baby arugula, our goal is to provide guests with a variety of quality, clean ingredients to satisfy their cravings."

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. On pace to become the nation's fifth largest pizza chain by 2020, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 186 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices For Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.