Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza to Open in Fishers on October 23, will Celebrate with Free Pizza Giveaway October 24

Nation's leading fast-casual pizza concept to open sixth Indiana location

FISHERS, IN--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - The fastest growing restaurant in history, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, will open its sixth Indiana location in Fishers on Monday, October 23. The fast-casual artisanal pizza concept, located at 11750 Commercial Drive in front of Target, will give away free pizzas on Tuesday, October 24, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas, or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, artisanal ingredients -- all for about $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven, the centerpiece of the restaurant, where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

"Blaze Pizza offers a high-quality, quick, affordable lunch and dinner option that's perfect for individuals and families on the go," said Rodney Walker, Owner and President of Blaze Midwest, Inc. "Our modern take on one of America's most love dishes will no doubt be a Fishers favorite."

Blaze Midwest Inc., which continues to develop the concept throughout Indiana, has six other locations in the state including three other locations in Indianapolis-area: IUPUI (913 Indiana Ave.), Michigan Road (8760 N. Michigan Rd.) and Carmel (12697 N. Pennsylvania St.). Other Indiana locations are in Ft. Wayne and South Bend.

Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in Indiana and beyond.

Each restaurant makes their own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. All of the pizza and salad ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, and for pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The Fishers location, driven by its commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," was constructed using recycled and sustainable materials, will use eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The 2,800-square-foot restaurant includes 64 interior seats with 34 more seats on an outdoor patio. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-built to fit the space. Hours of operation are 11:00 am to 11:00 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 am to 12:00 am Friday and Saturday.

Blaze Midwest Inc. looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. For more information on fundraising, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Midwest, Inc.

Operating under the umbrella of Northland Investments, Blaze Midwest, Inc. and its sister companies Mariane, Inc., Bells & Birds, Inc. and OC Michigan, Inc. own and operate a total of 20 fast-casual and 49 quick-serve restaurants spanning four states, including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Formed in 1987, Northland Investments collective has nearly 1,800 team members currently employed at its various locations.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Recently named '#1 Brand of the Year' in the 2017 Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates over 215 restaurants in 35 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston, and Toronto. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.