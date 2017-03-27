Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens East Lansing, MI Location, Offers Free Pizza Tomorrow, March 28

Nation's leading fast-casual, build-your-own-pizza concept continues to grow in Michigan with MSU location

EAST LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Spartan fans get ready! The only thing better than build-your-own pizza, is build-your-own pizza for FREE! Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual pizza concept, opens its doors in East Lansing at 437 E. Grand River Ave. today! Tomorrow, the new restaurant located in The State News Building at Michigan State University, is offering free pizza all day from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

The concept, known for its custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies, has seven other locations in the Wolverine State including one in Lansing located in the Frandor Shopping Center at 300 N. Clippert St. The other Michigan locations are in Kalamazoo, Royal Oak, Allen Park, Novi and two locations are in Ann Arbor. The Michigan Blaze Pizzas are operated by Blaze Midwest Inc. which continues to develop the concept throughout the state.

"Blaze Pizza is perfect for MSU students on the go, and on a budget," said Rodney Walker, Owner and President of Blaze Midwest, Inc. "Our concept, which focuses on high quality, clean ingredients and customization offers a delicious alternative at an affordable price."

Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in the Michigan and beyond.

Each restaurant makes its own dough from scratch, using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The East Lansing location, driven by the brand's commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," was constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The new 3,200 square foot restaurant will include over 80 seats. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-designed to suit the space which features an ode to Michigan State University.

To accommodate student schedules, the new MSU location will have extended hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, staying opening from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. The new location will also accept Spartan Cash, making it even easier for MSU students to enjoy Blaze Pizza.

Blaze Midwest Inc. looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. Blaze Pizza will partner with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host fundraising events at the new restaurant. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Midwest, Inc.

Operating under the umbrella of Northland Investments, Blaze Midwest, Inc. and its sister companies Mariane, Inc., Bells & Birds, Inc. and OC Michigan, Inc. own and operate a total of 13 fast casual, 49 quick serve and 4 casual dining restaurants spanning four states, including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Formed in 1987, Northland Investments collective has nearly 1,800 team members currently employed at its various locations.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 183 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

