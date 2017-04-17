Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Winter Park Today, Offers Free Pizza Tomorrow

Nation's leading fast-casual, build-your-own-pizza concept continues to grow in Orlando with third area location

WINTER PARK, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Today Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual pizza concept, opens its doors in Winter Park at 501 N. Orlando Ave today. Tomorrow, the new restaurant located at the Corner of Lee Rd. and Orlando Ave. (behind Wawa) is offering free pizza all day from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

The concept, known for its custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies, has eleven other locations in the Sunshine State. The new Winter Park location marks the third Blaze Pizza in the Orlando area including one at Disney Springs and another near the University of Central Florida at 4100 N. Alafaya Trail.

"When we opened our first Orlando location in 2015, we received so much positive feedback from guests looking for a high-quality, fast and affordable pizza option," said Dennis Sherer, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Orlando. "Blaze Pizza is a one-of-a-kind dining experience that puts a completely new spin on one of America's favorite foods. That's why we couldn't be more excited to be expanding in the area."

Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in Florida and beyond.

Each restaurant makes its own dough from scratch, using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The Winter Park location, driven by the brand's commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," was constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The new 3,100 square foot restaurant will include over 90 seats inside with an additional 25 seats on an outdoor patio. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-designed to suit the space.

Blaze Pizza in Orlando is operated by the Millennial Restaurant Group (MRG), which continues to develop the concept throughout Kentucky, Tennessee and areas of Florida. The partnership consists of James Patterson Sr., Jim Patterson II, Ulysses (Junior) Bridgeman, Wayne Albritton and Collins Cogan.

The Millennial Restaurant Group looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. Blaze Pizza will partner with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host fundraising events at the new restaurant. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 188 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.