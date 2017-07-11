Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens in Mentor Today, Celebrates With Free Pizza Giveaway Tomorrow

Nation's leading fast-casual, build-your-own-pizza opens second Cleveland-area location

MENTOR, OH--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Mentor, it's time to make some noise! Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the nation's "Hall of Fame" worthy fast-casual, artisanal pizza concept, is opening its second Cleveland-area location today, at 9571 Mentor Ave. The new restaurant, located between Longhorn Steakhouse and Chick fil-A, is offering free pizza all day tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" featuring an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

Blaze Midwest Inc., which continues to develop the concept throughout Ohio, has five other locations in the Buckeye State including Toledo, Mason (outside of Cincinnati), Columbus and Canton.

Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in Ohio and beyond. The company was recently ranked #1 on FastCasual.com's annual list of "Top 100 Movers and Shakers."

Each restaurant makes its own dough from scratch, using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The Mentor location, driven by its commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," was constructed using recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The 2,200-square-foot restaurant includes 50 interior seats with 25 more seats on an outdoor patio. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural featuring an ode to Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Hours of operation are 11:00 am to 11:00 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 am to 12:00 am Friday and Saturday.

Blaze Midwest Inc. looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. For more information on fundraising, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Midwest, Inc.

Operating under the umbrella of Northland Investments, Blaze Midwest, Inc. and its sister companies Mariane, Inc., Bells & Birds, Inc. and OC Michigan, Inc. own and operate a total of 18 fast-casual, 49 quick-serve and 4 casual dining restaurants spanning four states, including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Formed in 1987, Northland Investments collective has nearly 1,800 team members currently employed at its various locations.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 201 restaurants in 33 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

