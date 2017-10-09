Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens Second Jacksonville Location Today, Celebrates with Free Pizza Giveaway Tomorrow

Nation's leading fast-casual pizza concept offering free pizza to Blaze fans Tuesday, October 10

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the fastest growing restaurant in history, opened its second Jacksonville location today at 4488 Town Center Parkway across from St. Johns Town Center. The fast-casual artisanal pizza concept, near Publix and Starbucks, will celebrate by offering free pizzas tomorrow, Tuesday, October 10, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas, or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, artisanal ingredients -- all for about $8. The generously sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven, the centerpiece of the restaurant, where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

"At Blaze, we're taking pizza back to its roots by offering a high quality, affordable pizza option -- without the wait," said Laurie Ruggles, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Jacksonville. "We are all about individualization and customization here at Blaze - no compromises, just delicious pizza."

The concept, known for its custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies, has thirteen other locations in the Sunshine State, including one other location in Jacksonville at 840 Nautica Dr. Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in Florida and beyond.

Blaze Pizza restaurants make their own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. All of the pizza and salad ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, and for pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese. The new restaurant also features a selection of wine and beer including a local beer from Jacksonville's Bold City Brewery.

Blaze's obsessive attention to detail extends well beyond the food, with a carefully considered, modern approach to restaurant design. Driven by its commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," the new 2,700 square-foot restaurant has seats for 80 inside and over 20 seats on an outdoor patio. The restaurant was constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. Additionally, many of the restaurant's unconventional design elements were inspired by the company's celebration of individual expression. Hours of operation are 10:30 am to 10:30 pm daily.

Blaze Pizza looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turnkey in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. For more information on fundraising, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Recently named '#1 Brand of the Year' in the 2017 Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates over 215 restaurants in 35 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston, and Toronto. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.