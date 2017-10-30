Blaze Pizza Gets Arizona Residents Fire'd Up with $5 Pizza Mondays

All Arizona locations will offer guests any pizza for just five bucks on Mondays for a limited time

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 30, 2017) - Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza has found a way for Arizona residents to get fire'd up and beat the 'Monday Blues.' For a limited time beginning Monday, October 30, all Blaze Pizza Arizona locations, which are locally owned and operated, will offer guests the pizza of their choice for just five dollars every Monday from open until 5:00pm. This promotion applies to any of the company's pizzas, including Signature and Build-Your-Own offerings.

"At Blaze, we know how tough it can be to say goodbye to the weekend, so we thought we would help guests jump-start their week with a little Monday treat," said Joe Sawyer, Blaze Pizza franchisee and Arizona resident. "This time of year is always a busy one, and we hope locals will take a few minutes to take a break and hang out with friends or family over a made-from-scratch Blaze pizza."

Each Blaze Pizza restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, artisanal ingredients. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

Purchases of a pizza during this promotion will also qualify for the loyalty program, where fans can earn free Blaze Pizza, drinks, dessert and more through the company's mobile app.

To find a participating location near you, please visit www.blazepizza.com/locations.

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Since its first restaurant debuted in 2012, Blaze has quickly become one of the nation's hottest restaurant concepts, with fans lining up each day for the custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, artisanal ingredients -- all for about $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds. Restaurants make their own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. All of the pizza and salad ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and for pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Recently named '#1 Brand of the Year' in the 2017 Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates over 220 restaurants in 35 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston, and Toronto. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.

