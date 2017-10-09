Blaze Pizza Gets Students Fire'd Up with "Students Drink Free" Promotion at Chicago-area Locations

Blaze Pizza offering Chicago-area students free drinks in October with purchase of any pizza

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza is helping students in the Chicago area feel a little better about heading back to school this fall with a special "Students Drink Free" promotion. During the entire month of October, any high school or college student with a valid ID can enjoy a FREE cold drink with the purchase of any pizza at Blaze Pizza locations across Chicagoland.

The "Students Drink Free" promotion will allow students to choose from a wide variety of cold drink options at Blaze including fresh brewed teas, seasonal Agua Fresca drinks, fountain drinks featuring Blue Sky soda and the restaurant's signature blood orange and original lemonades. Purchases of a pizza and free drink during this promotion will also qualify for the loyalty program, where fans can earn free Blaze Pizza, drinks, dessert and more through the company's mobile app.

"At Blaze, we know that heading back to school can be tough, so we wanted to add a little kick to the new routine. What better way than offering free drinks to students?" said Kim Freer, Director of Cultivating Fanatics at Blaze Pizza. "We hope students will have a drink on us while they enjoy a pizza with their friends, reminisce about the past summer and focus on crushing it in the new school year."

The "Students Drink Free" promotion is open to high school (including home schooled students), undergraduate and graduate college students who present a valid student ID. Free drinks are valid with in-restaurant orders only, are limited to one per person per visit, and exclude bottled beverages and alcoholic beverages.

