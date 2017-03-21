Blingby Announces Partnership With British Pop Duo OMYO

Blingby Turns Band's Music Videos Into Unique Shopping Experiences; OMYO the First Band to Take Advantage of 'Blingby Live'

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Blingby has today announced a cutting-edge partnership with emerging British pop act OMYO, which sees its patented advertising technology turn the band's music videos, concerts and more into unique shopping experiences for consumers around the world.

As part of the deal, the innovative advertising and marketing omnichannel platform will curate a series of unique videos that lets viewers shop the stars' styles as they see them with its 'bbstream technology' -- a portable scrolling selection of fashion, products and destinations as seen in the videos. Viewers can watch and purchase the styles or book a flight or hotel inspired by the video with the click or tap of a button.

Oxfordshire-born urban pop act OMYO found fame last year when they provided the soundtrack to New Look's Autumn/Winter fashion campaign with critically acclaimed single 'Lady'. They have since gone on to become BBC Introducing favourites and receive plays from the likes of BBC Radio 1 Xtra's Charlie Sloth.

OMYO's close links to fashion retailers -- ranging from New Look to Ellesse -- made the band a natural fit for Blingby's advertising capabilities. As fans watch their music videos, live performances and more, they can simultaneously watch and shop interactively through the bbstream.

At a recent headline show in New York, OMYO also became the first band to use Blingby's Live technology -- the world's first real-time consumer shopping experience designed for concerts, fashion shows and more.

OMYO and Blingby will also be collaborating on the duo's next music video for their upcoming single, 'Days With You'. The video will be bbTagged by Blingby and will feature items of clothing from fashion retailer River Island.

Founder and CEO of Blingby, Marcia Favale, commented on the partnership: "OMYO is right there fusing the boundaries of music and fashion. They have worked with some absolutely aspirational fashion brands -- ASOS, Adidas, Ellesse, Blood Brother and more. They know exactly what their fans want to wear and OMYO is inspiring new trends. Through Blingby, OMYO can promote labels whilst maintaining creative integrity. Blingby is the platform designed to bridge that gap and make a connection between music fans and what the stars are wearing."

OMYO added: "We are always looking for brand new ways of engaging with our fans and followers and Blingby adds a whole new dimension to our videos. Incorporating the Blingby videos into our Facebook page and posts is especially helpful as it is so difficult to stand out on social media these days, but having a video that doubles as an interactive browsing experience provides exactly that."

Watch 'Lady' by OMYO on Blingby here:

https://blingby.com/music-video/omyo-lady

Watch Blingby Live in action at OMYO's New York show here:

https://blingby.com/video/daydreamers

Watch OMYO Visual Bio on Facebook with Blingby Technology

https://www.facebook.com/omyofficial/app/106171216118819/

For more information:

www.blingby.com

http://omyomusic.com

Notes to Editors

About Blingby

Blingby is a revolutionary advertising and marketing platform. Through Blingby's website and app, users can watch their favourite music videos, movie trailers and more, while Blingby's innovative 'BBStream' technology provides a synchronised on-screen feed of clothing, accessories, motors, homeware as well as luxury venues and locations. While watching the videos, users can click to purchase the items, rent venues and book holidays that appear on screen there and then, allowing them to truly live the experience.

Blingby is currently available on the web at www.blingby.com and as an Android or iOSmobile app through Google Play and iTunes. Launched in August 2015, Blingby has reached millions of users worldwide and currently spans 135 countries.

About OMYO

London-based pop duo OMYO (pronounced Ohm-Yo, an acronym for 'Our Music Your Opinion') is made up of Oxfordshire-born Tom McCorkell (24, vocals) and William Edward (27, music and backing vocals) who have been making music together since they took on a bet to write a song one New Year's Eve. After finding their sound in a mix of infectious acoustic and synth-inspired urban-pop, the band has gone on to play the UK festival circuit including a set at Wireless Festival, and have been featured on by Charlie Sloth on BBC Radio 1 Xtra. William has simultaneously kept alive a successful career in modelling with brands such as Nike and Schott NYC.