Blip's 'Pay-per-Blip' Marketplace Increases YESCO Outdoor Media's Digital Revenue by 11 Percent Within First Year; Prompts YESCO Investment

Blip's Self-Serve, Pay-As-You-Go Marketplace Offers Model For Industry-Wide DOOH Adoption

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Blip, a flexible and cost effective platform for purchasing and managing digital out of home (DOOH) advertising campaigns, released the results of its year-long integration with YESCO Outdoor Media. First launched in June 2016, Blip's integration with YESCO allows any interested buyer to view YESCO's available inventory, buy ad space and upload ad creative. Ads run in eight second increments, or blips, on pre-selected signs in YESCO's regional networks. Buyers are not locked into any long-term commitment, allowing for any buyer of any budget size to utilize the DOOH medium in the markets and in the moments that matter to them.

Since inception, Blip has increased YESCO Outdoor Media's top-line digital revenue by 11 percent -- making 113 percent of its retail rates through Blip, eliminated all digital inventory vacancies, and added 9-times more digital advertisers to YESCO's business. The results served as a catalyst for an integration renewal and for a YESCO investment round in Blip. The renewal and investment illustrate YESCO's commitment to democratizing access to its DOOH network and assuming the mantle of DOOH programmatic leadership and innovation. As one of the most recognized and influential companies in the DOOH industry, YESCO's DOOH innovation also offers a model for independent sign owners looking to reach new advertisers, create efficiencies and decrease unsold inventory.

"Unsold inventory has been a lingering issue in the digital out of home space since its inception. It's driven in part by the hyperlocal nature of the ad medium and in part by traditional minimum buy restraints that keep the pool of advertisers limited," said Pat O'Donnell, YESCO. "Blip's pay-per-blip model has created a way for thousands of businesses to advertise on our screens at the precise moments and times that best reach their target customer. As we expand our partnership via investment, we look forward to onboarding more advertisers via Blip's digital out of home marketplace."

"Our work with YESCO has helped us test our hypothesis that democratizing access to digital out of home is the right path forward for sign owners and for local businesses, and the bottom line results have proven it correct," said Brent Thomson, founder, Blip. "There's been a lot of buzz around geomarketing by way of mobile devices, but we believe that sophisticated digital out of home can trigger the right messages to the right people at the right time, driving inbound customers for local businesses. With YESCO supporting our vision, we are poised to expand our national footprint together."

As part of the continued integration and new investment round, Blip and YESCO will work together to bring more advertisers into the DOOH space. The majority of advertisers nationally do not use billboards, in part due to long-term commitments and prohibitive costs. Blip and YESCO aim to eliminate these barriers with an approach that eliminates contracts and minimum buys.

About Blip

Founded in 2016, Blip is a marketplace where advertisers can buy digital billboard advertising space in eight second increments, or blips. There is no term commitment and any budget is fair game, making Blip the easiest way for advertisers to create highly-targeted digital out of home campaigns and for DOOH media companies to fill unused digital billboard space. To learn more about Blip, visit www.BlipBillboards.com