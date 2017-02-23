Blockchain Capital Announces New Managing Director & Head of Research

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Blockchain Capital, LLC, the first venture capital firm to focus exclusively on the blockchain technology sector, today announced the hiring of Spencer Bogart as Managing Director and Head of Research.

Blockchain Capital has invested in 42 start-ups in the blockchain technology sector within two venture capital funds and an AngelList syndicate. The firm is currently pre-marketing its third venture fund. Blockchain Capital was the first venture fund to accept Bitcoin for capital contributions and to fund portfolio investments via Bitcoin.

"Spencer is the most respected and widely followed Wall Street Research Analyst to cover blockchain technology and Bitcoin. His industry research report on the Blockchain, as a technology, was a seminal piece of research and is a reference point for hedge fund managers, other venture capitalists, and sophisticated investors around the globe," said Bart Stephens, Co-founder and Managing Partner of the firm. "Spencer has a talent for deep due diligence in a nascent industry -- blockchain technology. We expect him to help us dramatically increase our research and publication capabilities and be a valuable member of the investment team. We are excited to welcome him aboard."

Spencer joins from investment bank Needham & Co., where he was the Fintech research analyst and the only Wall Street research analyst to cover Bitcoin and the blockchain technology sector. He is a CFA and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from University of California, Santa Barbara.