Blood donors needed as powerful winter weather disrupts collections across the country

Immediate need for donors to give now to replenish blood supplies

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Winter weather marked by snowfall and icy conditions has taken Canada by storm, wiping out the opportunity to collect close to 2,000 blood donations in the past few days alone.

Continued severe weather has so far forced Canadian Blood Services to cancel 18 clinics and dozens of others have also been impacted by low attendance. More cancellations are expected in the next few days due to the severe storms that continue to hammer the Atlantic region.

Canadian Blood Services is asking donors and potential donors who can safely get to a clinic to book an appointment as soon as possible to help replenish blood supplies.

"With our national inventory we have been able to ensure hospital need is met. At the same time we have not been able to collect blood in many communities and need to recoup those donations," says Mark Donnison, vice president of donor relations. "To continue to meet patient need, we urge donors who are able to make an appointment to give blood at their local clinic."

Across the country, following each storm we hear of Canadians generously stepping up to lend a hand by shoveling out a snowed-in neighbour, or sharing a warm meal with those left without electricity. Donating blood is another way Canadians can help one another. Patients are depending on their support.

To book an appointment, locate a clinic, check your eligibility, and more, use the Give Blood App or visit blood.ca.

About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services manages the national supply of blood, blood products and stem cells, and related services for all the provinces and territories (excluding Quebec). We operate an integrated, pan-Canadian service delivery model that includes leading an interprovincial system for organ donation and transplantation. Our national scope, infrastructure and governance make us unique in the Canadian healthcare landscape. Canadian Blood Services is regulated as a biologics manufacturer by Health Canada and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health. Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization.

Facebook: /ITSINYOUTOGIVE

Twitter: @ITSINYOUTOGIVE

YouTube: 18882DONATE