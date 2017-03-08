Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX:BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Distribution per unit April 28, 2017 May 15, 2017 $0.041666 May 31, 2017 June 15, 2017 $0.041666 June 30, 2017 July 17, 2017 $0.041666 July 31, 2017 August 15, 2017 $0.041666 August 31, 2017 September 15, 2017 $0.041666 September 29, 2017 October 16, 2017 $0.041666

Since the Fund's inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $2.39 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

