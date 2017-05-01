Bloomingdale's Partners With Grokker to Launch May Wellness Challenge

Featuring In-Store Fitness, Yoga and Healthy Cooking Events Plus A Free, 30-day Online Challenge Available at Grokker.com

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Bloomingdale's is partnering with on-the-go wellness video network Grokker to launch an industry-first wellness initiative for Bloomingdale's customers. The partnership features in-store events throughout May as well as a month-long, online wellness challenge hosted by Grokker and Bloomingdale's. This is the first partnership of its kind between a national retailer and an on-demand wellness service.

All Bloomingdale's customers will receive a free subscription to Grokker for the month of May, which includes access to Grokker's thousands of wellness videos and personalized motivation from Grokker Master Experts and the online community. In addition, Grokker is hosting a free, 30-day online challenge at www.grokker.com beginning May 1, 2017, sponsored by Bloomingdale's. Featuring Grokker's most popular fitness, yoga, and mindfulness videos, the challenge was designed by Grokker's top experts to inspire the spirit, strengthen the body, and calm the mind. All challenge participants are entered to win the grand prize of a $500 Bloomingdale's gift card and a Lifetime Subscription to Grokker. Download high resolution challenge images: http://bit.ly/2pqg2FI

May events featuring Grokker master experts will bring the wellness challenge to life for Bloomingdale's customers in-store. Customers interested in attending scheduled events should email eventsrsvp@bloomingdales.com. Currently scheduled events include:

Partnership kickoff event featuring Yoga with Grokker Master Expert Ellen Barrett

Bloomingdale's NYC on April 29, 2017 at 2:00pm ET

Bloomingdale's NYC on April 29, 2017 at 2:00pm ET Fitness class featuring Grokker Master Expert Sarah Kusch

Bloomingdale's Santa Monica on May 6, 2017 at 9:00 am PT

Bloomingdale's Santa Monica on May 6, 2017 at 9:00 am PT Healthy entertaining class featuring Grokker Master Expert Jamie McFadden

Bloomingdale's San Francisco on May 11, 2017 at 6:00 pm PT

"Bloomingdale's is thrilled to announce this unique partnership with Grokker. Health and wellness is important to our customers and we continually look for innovative ways to help them incorporate fitness into their everyday lives. From our exciting active wear assortment to free videos from Grokker for the month of May to in-store events, it's an exciting time at Bloomingdale's to embrace a healthy lifestyle," said Bloomingdale's Senior Vice President of Public Relations Anne Keating.

"As a global wellness service available anytime, on any device, Grokker is able to reach Bloomingdale's customers all over the world with this motivating challenge," said Grokker CEO Lorna Borenstein. "Our experts can't wait to engage with their fans at Bloomingdale's stores around the country and help spread the message of holistic well-being."

ABOUT GROKKER:

Grokker gets busy people hooked on wellness with its expert-led video network and a vibrant community of experts and enthusiasts available anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Whether you have 5 minutes or 50, Grokker offers thousands of premium fitness, yoga, mindfulness, and healthy cooking videos at every level and duration, along with calendaring and reminders to help you form healthy habits. Loved by users in 172 countries, Grokker was named to CNBC's 2017 Upstart 25 list for successful startups. Grokker is available on your PC, mobile device, Apple Watch, and TV through Comcast, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. Grokker's customized enterprise solution is also available as a wellness benefit from top employers. Learn more at www.grokker.com.

ABOUT BLOOMINGDALE'S:

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 38 Bloomingdale's stores and 17 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/28/11G137349/Images/Grokker_Master_Experts_Pace_and_Go_-_Bloomingdales-8e01147fa172b3d9a299ef39987b2d0e.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/28/11G137349/Images/Grokker_Product_Image-f4c0e6d45953b44c88136856e51cf679.jpg