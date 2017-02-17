Blue C United's Matt Harris Wins Prestigious Award at The One Moto Show

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Now in its 8th year, the increasingly popular and influential One Moto Show in Portland, Oregon continues to draw some of the most talented builders within today's DIY motorcycle culture. For this reason, Blue C chose this fun and laid back gathering of like-minded craftsmen as the ideal place to launch our Blue C United program with our first ambassador, Matt Harris. Harris, the well-known builder and owner behind Tennessee's 40 Cal Customs, brought his 1923 Harley Davidson JD and was honored with "THE ONE Show Award" for the best overall build. Built for use as a competitive land speed bike at Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats, show organizers recognized the classic Harley as properly representing "exactly the spirit of The One Moto Show."

"We couldn't be more excited for Matt as we know how dedicated and serious he is to his craft of building unique, soulful motorcycles," says Jeff Bentley, Executive Creative Director and visionary behind Blue C United. "Matt is so extremely talented and Blue C is honored to be associated with him and the rest of the 40 Cal Custom team. Our goal remains in focus to be continually inspired by these true craftsmen and artisans across many trades. We appreciate their creativity and passion that goes into everything that they do." In receiving the award Matt was extremely appreciative: "I am truly humbled about winning the overall build at this year's One Moto Show. There were so many great builds and amazing craftsmen. I am truly inspired by their work and passion. I appreciate all of the support that Red Kap, Biltwell, Bel-Ray Lubricants and Blue C provided to make this amazing build become a reality. I can't wait 'till next year's show and big thanks to the See See Motorcycle team for putting on a great event."

Look for more exciting announcements and events throughout 2017 as the Blue C United ambassador tour shifts into another gear.

About The One Moto Show -- Founded by Thor Drake and his See See Motorcycles Coffee Company, The One Moto Show has stayed true to their original manifesto to "bring all types together in one building for one weekend to have a good time." They have succeeded in this ambition and the show continues to grow in popularity and fanfare.

About Blue C United -- As the brainchild of Jeff Bentley, Executive Creative Director of Blue C Advertising, the Blue C United initiative was formulated to help recognize and support true American craftsmen from numerous creative arenas. Blue C Advertising strives to be an intersection where culturally relevant marketing and creative campaigns help to inspire those that are in alignment with these creative passions. The Blue C United initiative is aimed to successfully highlight the efforts of these artisans across multiple channels.