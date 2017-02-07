Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska's Norine Domenge and Wellframe's Jacob Sattelmair Selected as Speakers for HIMSS17

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - HIMSS has named Norine Domenge, RN, MSN, as a speaker for the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition, which will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19 - Thursday, Feb. 23, in Orlando, Fla., at the Orange County Convention Center. Ms. Domenge is the Manager of Case Management & Care Coordination at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. She will be joined by Jacob Sattelmair, DSc, the CEO of Wellframe, a mobile care management company. The vision of improving health and healthcare with information technology has been the focus of HIMSS since its establishment in 1961. As a global voice, convener and thought leader, HIMSS advises stakeholders on IT best practices to improve the quality, safety, and cost-effectiveness of health and healthcare.

Ms. Domenge and Mr. Sattelmair will present, "Driving Patient Engagement Through Mobile-Enabled Care Management" on Tuesday, February 21 at 11:30pm ET at HIMSS17. This session will describe how Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska has deployed a mobile care management approach to better engage patients in care management and clinical services. With this model, care managers work with patients through a mobile application on their smartphones that facilitates asynchronous communication and delivers a personalized daily care plan. This solution has had positive results on patient engagement, self-care, ease of communication between patient and clinician and health outcomes.

The HIMSS Annual Conference Education Committee (ACEC), chaired by Thompson H. Boyd, III, MD, FACHE, CHCQM, CPHIM, CPHM, CPHIMS, physician liaison, Hahnemann University Hospital, in Philadelphia, PA., selected the more than 200 educational sessions that will be presented at the conference.

Proposals under review by the ACEC have gone through a peer-review selection process for enhanced efficiency and quality in selection of the educational offerings at the conference. This committee, composed of 14 appointed HIMSS volunteers from across all member constituencies, reviews and selects all presentations with those representing an organization or non-commercial interest given preference, a guideline followed to achieve continuing medical education or CME requirements.

"We implemented a mobile-enabled care management program over a year ago at BCBS Nebraska, and have since seen positive outcomes across both cost and quality metrics," said Norine Domenge, Manager of Case Management & Care Coordination, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. "We're very excited to have this opportunity at HIMSS to share these results with our peers."

About Wellframe

Wellframe partners with leading health plans and providers to transform care management and patient engagement. Our mobile platform enables partners to optimally leverage their existing clinical resources to provide patients with ongoing guidance and support when and where they need it. Wellframe's approach delivers improved patient experience, reduced medical spend and increased value-based revenue. We work hand-in-hand with our partners, taking a data-driven approach to evaluating performance and optimizing resource allocation for continuous improvement. For more information on Wellframe, visit http://wellframe.com.