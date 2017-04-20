Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. launches International Cannabis Project with AMS Canada

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. a Colorado Corporation ( OTC PINK : BLDV) today announces that the company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Alternative Medical Solutions Inc., to import & export Targeted Medicinal Cannabis Products and Advanced Cannabis Technologies, to and from Canada.

The recent CannaTech Conference in Israel provided the forum to secure the initial agreements required to pursue this effort. Blue Diamond Ventures is not alone; Jeffrey Friedland, noted author and cannabis thought leader, has announced that CannRX is taking a similar approach by partnering to bring Israeli Technologies into the U.S. and other countries. https://israel-cannabis.com/2017/03/22/cannrx-icanisrael-ican-sleep/

Alternative Medical Solutions (AMS) is in the final stage to gain a full license to grow, market and sell medicinal cannabis products via Health Canada. BLDV has been working with AMS over the last year to finalize funding for its Fifty (50) thousand square foot cultivation facility. "There has been recognition, by the Canadian Government, for the need to allow import and export in this industry," says Joshua B. Alper, CEO of BLDV. "This new effort will ensure that AMS, when licensed, will be a Global Project, with their products being available worldwide and with access to the ingredients and technology that will continue to make AMS a leader in the Canadian market."

"We are excited to launch this effort with BLDV," said Joseph Groleau, VP Business Development for AMS. "With the specialized products and technologies coming into Canada from Israel, and access to global markets with our finished products, we see this as a separate profit center that could even outgrow our efforts in cultivation."

Canada will be the home to the new joint venture, and the first market focus will be to bring Israeli Cannabis products and technology to Canada. "AMS is the perfect partner for this project," said Joshua B. Alper, CEO of Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. "They have a great team at AMS that has been challenged by the ever-shifting landscape of compliance and financial requirements, this project can create significant revenue even prior to AMS receiving the cultivation and manufacturing licenses from Health Canada." BLDV senior project manager, Jonathan B. Alper, who is fluent in Hebrew and has been involved in import and export of products from Israel, to Canada, and the U.S. for over 25 years, will manage the effort in cooperation with a team of license and compliance experts in Canada.

In other news:

BLDV has filed its Annual Report on the OTC Markets and has recently secured employment contracts with all key personnel for common stock, without the need to raise authorized common stock levels, or issue special warrants, options and/or preferred stock.

About BLDV:

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks to partner with individuals and companies that share a common synergy, mission, and vision to enable products/services that are produced, delivered and consumed utilizing fewer natural resources, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional products on the market today. As a diversified customer centric Management / Holding Company; Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks opportunities in various markets and is driven by critical thinking and the scientific method.

About AMS:

Alternative Medical Solutions ("AMS") is in the process of becoming a Licensed Producer of Medical Marijuana in Canada and is led by a highly passionate team dedicated to being at the forefront of the growing Medical Marijuana industry.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.