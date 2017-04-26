Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. Outlines Operational Strategies for 2017

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. ( OTC PINK : BLDV) recently changed their fiscal year-end to December 31 from June 30 to match the schedule of the operating business units. "One year ago, we initiated a collaborative partnering strategy across all of our businesses," says Joshua B. Alper CEO of Blue Diamond Ventures Inc., who has just finished his first year in the CEO role. "The fiscal change gives me a chance to do another year-end review," says Alper. "Although our numbers are public, it helps to review previous news, provide updates, and clarify a few things."

Michigan Cannabis Real Estate

Blue Diamond has adopted an approach to the Cannabis Real Estate that is based on the model of Innovative Industrial Properties of using Triple Net Leases, Medical Focus, and Public Share involvement, but with some important differences. The Fund is expected to raise approximately $12 Million USD and the average size of a completed lease-back project is expected to be under 50,000 square feet. In addition, the Fund will focus on a specific area of Southwest Michigan that remains the largest non-citrus fruit growing and processing area in the country but has lost all industry and jobs. Plans include an estimated twelve projects, along the Route 12 corridor from New Buffalo to Niles, MI. This project is expected to provide economic growth and much needed jobs for this region. Blue Diamond is working with several municipalities, with several projects in the planning stage and discussions with potential lessees are underway.

Michigan Plant Technologies LLC (MPT) (100% wholly owned subsidiary)

MPT continues to acquire licenses and distribution contracts for national and regional brands in the Cannabis Space. The goal is to place these agreements with the strategic partners in the Michigan Cannabis Real Estate project mentioned above. Brands include JuJu Joints - sleek, discreet, cannabis vaporizing e-joint http://www.jujujoints.com/home, AgriHit -- Natural Plant Growth & Health Enhancer a true "green" product, and made from plant extracts approved by the FDA, http://www.agrihit.com/, Medtiva / MED-a-mints -- convenient and discreet. Each mint provides a dependable 10mg dose of THC making it easy to maintain the right medication level, http://medamints.com, Rela Dosage Control, and more. "Our R&D facility in Michigan has proved to be instrumental in securing partners in this space," said Alper. "The ability to help our clients make prototypes of medicated products in a controlled environment using organically grown cannabis is enabled by the fact that the MPT Kitchen is a licensed Food Processing Facility in the State of Michigan that also produces products for the Bot Bakery."

Bot Bakery (100% wholly owned subsidiary)

Bot Bakery manufactures and sells Organic, Vegan, and Gluten-Free Baked Goods and Savory Products on a wholesale basis. The company is in the process of completing the buildout of its 1st retail store in Chicago, IL. Bot Bakery has created recipes for the cannabis space and will soon begin seeking licensing agreements with Cannabis Edible companies.

Cannabis Clean / Clean 1st LLC (20% BLDV Holding)

Cannabis Clean, a Professional Cannabis Janitorial Service company in Denver, doubled their cleaning contracts in the last 6 months and continues to hire personnel at a steady rate. Steve McMorrow, President of Cannabis Clean states, "We have worked with many companies in the cannabis space, but Blue Diamond has consistently been able to bring the best collaborative partners to the table. This is an exciting time for us as we reach out of Colorado to bring our unique set of antimicrobial cleaning and preventative services to other legal Cannabis markets." http://www.cannabis-clean.com/

Blue Diamond Consulting LLC (BDC) (100% wholly owned subsidiary)

"Everything we do at BLDV starts with consulting," says Jonathan Alper, Manager of BDC and the Principle of Alper & Associates Consulting. "Land Development for Religious Organizations, including the development of the first residential projects built on leased land in Illinois, is still 50% of our business." BDC has just secured a new contract to do the Master Planning and Project/Construction Management for 100 Acres of land owned by the Victory Christian Center in Pendleton NY, right outside of Buffalo. "We are seeing the results of partnering with BLDV, with the acquisition of this new client and contract," says Jonathan Alper a licensed Landscape Architect and a member of Lambda Alpha. In addition to the Planning and Construction projects, Blue Diamond Consulting is responsible for the business development activities of all other BLDV business units and has several private clients in the cannabis space.

Zeno Controls / ZENO InnPoint® / Verve living Systems

Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. acquired the rights to the ZENO / Verve Brands & Products in September 2016. The Moose family, the previous owners, had spent 5 years developing a product for the hospitality industry. Joshua Alper, currently CEO of BLDV, had been the General Manager of ZENO Controls LLC for over 5 years under a contract between Alper & Associates Consulting and the owners.

The ZENO and VERVE Brands are based on the IOT or the Internet of Things, and both use Sensors to transmit data collected by Gateways and streamed to the Cloud. The ZENO InnPoint® Guest Experience Interface was developed in 2014 and was first installed in 2015. BLDV seeks to relaunch the ZENO Brand in the Hotel Space while converting the VERVE Living Systems brand into a Cannabis Lifestyle Brand with emphasis on high-end home growing with smart devices. Look for progress in 3rd Quarter.

http://www.zenocontrols.com

http://www.vervelivingsystems.com/

Now Brands, LLC (40% Holding of BLDV)

Now Brands has completed the test market for the company's first product -- Olde Imperial MYSTIC Hemp Vodka. The result of data collected through the test marketing and multiple focus groups have led to a new look and feel to the packaging. Olde Imperial Mystic Vodka winning a Gold Medal in their first entry for Taste is just not enough for the competitive world of Vodka. Packaging and position in the market continue to be the determining factors. "The total package is now in place," says Ken Teknus, manager of Now Brands, and a consultant to Blue Diamond. "We are in the process of finalizing the procurement of USA made, 750ML Aluminum Bottles that display the new premium look." A rendering of the new package may be viewed on the company's website: http://www.now-brands.com/

Alternative Medical Solutions, Inc. (AMS)

BLDV recently announced that the company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Alternative Medical Solutions, Inc. (AMS), to import & export Targeted Medicinal Cannabis Products and Advanced Cannabis Technologies, to and from Canada. In addition to announcing the Agreement with AMS (see 420 press release, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BLDV/news,) Jonathan Alper will be back in Israel on May 5th of 2017 to work on Regulatory Compliance and Logistics of Cannabis Exports, followed by Josh Alper on May 28th of 2017 in time to attend the Cann10, Medical Marijuana Conference in Tel-Aviv. Canada will be the home to the new joint venture, and the first market focus will be to bring Israeli Cannabis products and technology to Canada.

BLDV has been working with AMS over the last year to finalize funding for its Fifty (50) thousand square foot cultivation facility. Upon completion of these final stages, AMS will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BLDV.

In Clarification of News previously reported:

Blue Diamond has canceled the pursuit of its proposed 10:1 reverse split and will be updating our filing with the Colorado SOS by May 1st.

In a review of BLDV's Share Structure as listed on the OTC Markets, inaccuracies were discovered and corrected. Our current share structure, which shareholders may verify through Island Stock:

Transfer Agent is currently as follows:

A/S - 5,799,499,999

O/S - 4,760,585,689

Restricted - 1,209,636,711

Unrestricted - 3,550,948,978

Held at DTC -2,417,795,039

BLDV is aware that our website is down, and we expect the site to be up shortly.

