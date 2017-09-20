Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. Secures Canadian Real Estate Project

BLDV will build cannabis cultivation facility for Quality Green Inc. in Ontario

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. ( OTC PINK : BLDV) has received a signed Letter-of-Intent and $25,000.00 deposit from Quality Green Inc. to provide a build-to-lease building for cannabis cultivation.

This project is part of the newly expanded Innovative Growth Group Fund (Previously Michigan Growth Fund) that plans to build multiple buildings in the USA and Canada over the next 18 months.

New Project will deploy a minimum of One Million (1 MM) USD from the Growth Fund

"Blue Diamond provided us with a package that will allow continued expansion to meet the surge in the Canadian market," said Andrew Spasiw, CEO of Quality Green Inc. "That, combined with access to the Blue Diamond's network of technology and strategic partners, make it a powerful relationship."

The Innovative Growth Fund will create over $1.2 M in Revenue for BLDV in 2018.

Health Canada has indicated that there is an interest to encourage expansion of existing licensed producers to meet the need that is predicted with legalization scheduled for July 2018. The announcement last week that all the dispensaries in Ontario will be run by the government ensures a market for licensed growers in the province.

"We have adopted the model of IIPR (Innovative Industrial Properties) for our fund," says Josh Alper, CEO of BLDV. "The terms for the triple net lease will be modified for the Canadian Market, but the basic structure remains the same." The securities firm of Trowbridge and Sidoti will be preparing the documents for the offering. "This project was made possible in part due to the activities of Joe Groleau from AMS, a recent addition to the BLDV advisory board," continued Alper. "The revenue stream to BLDV will consist of lease payments, construction management fees, and project coordination fees, this one project will generate over $200K in fees while creating a nearly 15% return to investors in the fund."

About BLDV:

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. is a diversified customer centric Management / Holding Company; Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks opportunities in various markets and is driven by critical thinking, the scientific method and compassionate ways to deliver sustainable results.

About Quality Green:

Quality Green Inc. will be one of the newest Licensed Producers in Canada. With one facility completed, one facility in planning, and now, a new facility being scheduled in cooperation with BLDV, Quality Green Inc. is rapidly expanding to meet the needs of the provincial government in Ontario.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.