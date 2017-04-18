Blue Man Group Brings Wattpad Stories to Life

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - 45 million Wattpad storytellers were invited to submit fanfiction narratives for the Blue Man Group Origin Story Contest, which launched in October 2016. Fans were encouraged to answer questions regarding where the Blue Men came from, what they hope to accomplish and why there are only three of them. The winning tales were then adapted into short films produced by the multi-faceted creative collective, Blue Man Group.

Although many companies shy away from the use of their brand in fanfiction, Blue Man Group has embraced it. As can be expected from the trickster brand, Blue Man Group has put their own spin on the concept, by making fanfiction films inspired by fanfiction.

The winning stories, "Hiding in Plain Sight" and "Silence of Sand" were submitted by Wattpad users @SherriLT514 and @DanaRomanin, respectively. The short film adaptation of Hiding in Plain Sight can be seen at http://blu.mn/wpad01. The short film adaptation of The Silence of Sand can be seen at http://blu.mn/wpad02.

"In an era of fleeting attention spans, Wattpad believes brands need to create entertainment that wins the hearts of consumers," said Suzanne Spence, Wattpad's Head of Brand Partnerships. "These results show what you can achieve when you invite audiences to be part of the process. On Wattpad, brands can create something original, entertaining, and shareable."

Blue Man Group Creative Director Chris Naka adds, "Blue Man Group has always been about inspiring creativity in ourselves and others. We know we have fans that are imaginative, funny and full of great ideas. What better way to collaborate with them than to inspire them to write stories that would in turn inspire us to make short films. Creativity feeds creativity..."

About Wattpad

Wattpad, the global multiplatform entertainment company for original stories, transforms how the world discovers, creates, and engages with stories. Since 2006, it has offered a completely social experience where people everywhere can participate and collaborate on content through comments, messages, and multimedia. Today, Wattpad connects a community of over 45 million people around the world through serialized stories about the things they love. As home to millions of fresh voices and fans who share culturally relevant stories based on local trends and current events, Wattpad has unique pop culture insights in virtually every market around the world. Wattpad Studios co-produces stories for film, television, digital, and print, to radically transform the way the entertainment industry sources and produces content. Wattpad Brand Solutions offers new and integrated ways for brands to build deep engagement with consumers. The company is proudly based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at wattpad.com/about.

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Productions is a global entertainment company best known for the award-winning Blue Man Group show, performed in over 20 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, the show's euphoric celebration of human connection has universal appeal for a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. The show is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology. Blue Man Group has permanent theatrical productions in New York, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Berlin and a World Tour.

This creative collective has become part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like "The Tonight Show," "Arrested Development," "Ellen," "Schlag den Raab" (Germany), "WOWOW" (Japan), and "Caldeira~o do Huck" (Brasil).

Beyond the stage show, they are Grammy-nominated recording artists, known for their contributions to various film and TV scores and multiple Blue Man Group albums, including their most recent, THREE. Their "Megastar World Tour" rock concert parody played arenas across the globe. The group's recently published first-ever book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

Artist-owned-and-operated and based in New York City, Blue Man Productions has extensive production facilities, a training center, recording studios and a 6,000 square foot Research & Development Lab with numerous new creative projects in the pipeline.

Link to watch short film adaptations: http://blu.mn/originb

