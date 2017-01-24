Blue Medora Announces New Amazon Cloud Database Management Packs for VMware vRealize Operations

Becomes first in the industry to provide both metric-based and deep-dive monitoring for AWS native database workloads

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Blue Medora, a leading innovator in IT operational analytics (ITOA) for enterprise cloud, database and infrastructure management, today announced Amazon RDS, Amazon Aurora and Amazon DynamoDB management packs for vRealize Operations. Based on technology from SelectStar, Blue Medora's native database performance, analytics and health monitoring platform, the new Amazon management packs extend visibility into key metrics, such as query and capacity units, to optimize performance and uptime for databases and the entire IT stack.

Blue Medora unifies infrastructure, virtualized and cloud ITOA data within a single, multi-cloud management tool. With the new management pack for Amazon RDS, Blue Medora provides deep-dive visibility for RDS-based database instances. The Amazon Aurora management packs offer query analysis and syntax highlighting to reveal why queries are delayed. Blue Medora also enables Amazon DynamoDB users to see into read/write capacity units and prevent throttle events.

"The upcoming release of VMware Cloud on AWS is another sign of increased adoption of AWS cloud technologies by VMware customers," says Nathan Owen, CEO of Blue Medora. "To accommodate this growth, we've enabled VMware customers to take advantage of our SelectStar database monitoring technology and expertise to optimize one of the most critical and challenging layers of the IT stack -- databases. With today's announcement, we are the first in the industry to provide both metric-based and deep-dive monitoring for AWS native database workloads. This helps customers utilize their existing vRealize investments to increase visibility, uptime and performance for any part of their infrastructure, whether on-premises or in the cloud."

By integrating Blue Medora software with vRealize Operations (vROps) depending on the business need, Amazon RDS and Aurora users can unite RDS and Aurora monitoring with other databases, such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server. This integration provides users a single, normalized view of an ever-changing database landscape inside vROps. In addition, new, elegant dashboards enable DynamoDB customers to see historical information and predict future capacity requirements.

The Amazon database management packs are the most recent addition to Blue Medora's True Visibility Suite for VMware vRealize Operations, a set of dozens of management packs that extend vROps ITOA monitoring and predictive analytics capabilities beyond the virtualization layer and out to the entire heterogenous IT stack. For more information, visit bluemedora.com/vrops.

About Blue Medora

Blue Medora software solutions tie together data from virtualized and cloud-based databases, applications and services with the critical underlying compute, storage and network infrastructure to create a unified view of the infrastructure. These capabilities are delivered as platform extensions for VMware's vRealize cloud management software. Blue Medora also offers SelectStar, an agile database monitoring platform that helps DBAs, especially those supporting DevOps teams, give speedy feedback and more accurate answers.

Blue Medora's products enable IT operations and DevOps teams to work collaboratively and proactively to avoid downtime, resolve performance problems and make better decisions using more comprehensive analytics. Blue Medora believes true visibility into business critical applications is only achieved when enterprise technology teams communicate without barriers.

For more information, visit www.bluemedora.com