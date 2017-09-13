Blue Medora Announces Wavefront-Ready Integrations

Preview technology expands Wavefront by VMware analytics capabilities with IT system operations data for leading data center, cloud and database technologies

BARCELONA, SPAIN and GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - Blue Medora, a leading innovator in IT system operations monitoring software for the most common application performance management, cloud management and database management platforms, today announced platform integration with VMware's Wavefront. Blue Medora's IT system data collection technology extends real-time analytical capabilities across the enterprise IT stack, offering insight into cloud and physical infrastructure, virtualization and databases.

As enterprises transform their digital platforms to support faster innovation through DevOps approaches, accessing and analyzing IT system data becomes more important than ever. Wavefront's metrics monitoring at web scale identifies performance and reliability anomalies that impact customer experience, and is enriched by the breadth of data Blue Medora provides from across the full IT stack.

Targeted at operations teams in large enterprises tasked with supporting DevOps initiatives with hybrid cloud infrastructure, Blue Medora's new integration technology instantly expands the Wavefront analytics engine to on- and off-premises resources. Now in early access, customers may preview over 25 unique enterprise IT stack integrations, including SAP, Amazon RDS, Microsoft SQL Server, Cisco UCS and F5 BIG-IP.

"Disparate monitoring approaches between the DevOps toolset and the operations team that supports them makes it challenging to get to the root cause of problems, reducing the efficacy of these initiatives," said Christian Fernando, vice president of product, Blue Medora. "By partnering with Wavefront by VMware, we will enable more enterprise customers to unify visibility -- providing insight into root-cause and ensuring you can analyze the data that matters the most to optimizing your performance."

Blue Medora currently extends the monitoring capabilities of VMware vRealize Operations with its True Visibility Suite of management packs -- integrations that add native visibility into the health, state and relationships of technologies beyond the virtualization layer. With support for the Wavefront SaaS metrics monitoring and analytics platform, VMware customers will be able to analyze data and realize end-to-end operations management for both virtual and multi-cloud infrastructures.

Key Functionality of Blue Medora Integrations for Wavefront

● End-to-end visibility across the enterprise IT stack. Deep metrics and easy-to-understand insights into the behavior of the leading data center, cloud and database technologies.

● Superior customization. Flexibility to fine tune metrics, resources and relationships support custom metrics definitions for high performing, right-sized analytics.

● More accurate analytics. Increase application availability and performance through more accurate analytics, intelligent alerting and quicker root-cause analysis.

● Single platform. Dissolve monitoring boundaries between engineering teams with a comprehensive, real-time view into your infrastructure and services within the Wavefront platform.

Blue Medora integrations for Wavefront can be previewed today by customers participating in the Early Access Program.

About Blue Medora:

Blue Medora software extends the leading cloud management, APM and IT operational analytics platforms by bringing in critical health, performance and relationship data on the underlying compute, storage and network infrastructure. Blue Medora also offers its own heterogeneous database performance-monitoring platform, SelectStar that combines comprehensive database and cloud infrastructure monitoring to help organizations track and optimize critical database performance and availability metrics.

Blue Medora's products enable IT operations and DevOps teams to work collaboratively and proactively to avoid downtime, resolve performance problems and make better decisions using more comprehensive analytics. Blue Medora believes true visibility into business-critical applications is only achieved when enterprise technology teams communicate without barriers.

Wavefront and vRealize are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

