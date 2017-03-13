Blue Medora Drives Record Annual Growth Through Cloud and Database Performance Monitoring Innovations

Achieves sixth consecutive quarter of growth and 132 percent increase in new customers over the past two years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Blue Medora, a leading innovator in IT operational analytics (ITOA) for enterprise cloud and database management systems, today announced continued strong growth with its sixth consecutive record-breaking quarter. Over the past year, Blue Medora grew its product business by more than 240 percent and increased their customer base by 200 percent.

Closing the year with strong Q4 performance, the company expanded the business 254 percent from the previous year, exceeding expected interest in SelectStar, Blue Medora's native database performance, analytics and health monitoring platform.

SelectStar helps data operations and DevOps teams cope with rapid changes in data platforms and analytics, including the costs, complexity and availability risks created by massive data processing demands from business-critical applications that leverage distributed architectures like Hadoop and Cassandra.

During Q4, Blue Medora also closed more six-figure deals than in any other quarter in the company's history. Since 2015, Blue Medora has expanded the number of new customers by 132 percent and increased headcount around the globe by nearly 50 percent.

"Our growth is fueled by enterprises shifting their IT budgets to the cloud and demanding simpler, more comprehensive solutions to unite infrastructure, application and database monitoring," said Nathan Owen, CEO at Blue Medora. "Our customers are using IT analytics to increase application uptime and decrease engineering and time to market. We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2017 with some exciting new additions the pipeline."

"As a market sector, IT monitoring is seeing a lot of innovation," said John Abbott, 451 Research co-founder and distinguished analyst. "Using a cloud-native SaaS delivery model, Blue Medora's substantial data analytics engine provides new levels of visibility into the database tier that multiple tools can utilize. There is growing demand from customers for a unified view of the data tier, providing context between the database and the cloud or virtualization layer and helping them move and manage more workloads into the cloud."

In Q4, Blue Medora introduced new solutions and made key executive appointments. Highlights include:

About Blue Medora

Blue Medora software solutions tie together data from virtualized and cloud-based databases, applications and services with the critical underlying compute, storage and network infrastructure to create a unified view of the infrastructure. These capabilities are delivered as platform extensions for VMware's vRealize cloud management software. Blue Medora also offers SelectStar, an agile database monitoring platform that helps DBAs, especially those supporting DevOps teams, give speedy feedback and more accurate answers.

Blue Medora's products enable IT operations and DevOps teams to work collaboratively and proactively to avoid downtime, resolve performance problems and make better decisions using more comprehensive analytics. Blue Medora believes true visibility into business critical applications is only achieved when enterprise technology teams communicate without barriers.

For more information, visit www.bluemedora.com.