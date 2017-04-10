Blue Medora Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2017 Partner Program Guide

Annual guide recognizes the channel's top partner programs

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Blue Medora, a leading innovator in ITOA for enterprise cloud, database and infrastructure management, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Blue Medora a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provides products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Blue Medora software extends VMware's vRealize Operations platform, making it a comprehensive hybrid cloud management and IT operational analytics platform. Blue Medora's True Visibility Partner Program helps resellers grow their VMware business up to 40% by moving their customers beyond on-premises virtualization, expanding their reach into the rapidly-growing hybrid cloud services market.

"For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits."

"As a 100% channel company, we are honored to receive a 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for the second year in a row," said Charles Bass, VP of Channels at Blue Medora. "Our True Visibility Partner Program is an important factor in why we've doubled our partner base in the last 12 months."

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Blue Medora

Blue Medora software solutions tie together data from virtualized and cloud-based databases, applications and services with the critical underlying compute, storage and network infrastructure to create a unified view of the infrastructure. These capabilities are delivered as platform extensions for VMware's vRealize cloud management software, Oracle Cloud Control and New Relic. Blue Medora also offers SelectStar, an agile database monitoring platform that helps DBAs, especially those supporting DevOps teams, give speedy feedback and more accurate answers.

Blue Medora's products enable IT operations and DevOps teams to work collaboratively and proactively to avoid downtime, resolve performance problems and make better decisions using more comprehensive analytics. Blue Medora believes true visibility into business critical applications is only achieved when enterprise technology teams have access to a comprehensive set of relationship-aware ITOA metrics.

For more information, visit www.bluemedora.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.