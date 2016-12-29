"Blue Ridge Excursions: Guidebook to Central VA Craft Beverages" Offers an Overview of the Charlottesville Area's Wineries, Breweries & More

Book written by local author highlights the central Virginia region as a premier destination for craft beverage lovers near and far

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau (CACVB) announces the release of Blue Ridge Excursions: Guidebook to Central VA Craft Beverages, a book written by local author Andrea Saathoff, owner and operator of Albemarle Limousine. Saathoff also sits on the Board of Directors for the CACVB. The book highlights central Virginia as a craft beverage destination and elaborates on the region's pivotal role in the boom and explosive expansion of this industry nationwide. This is the second book from the same author, following Blue Ridge Wine Excursions, Explore the Monticello Trail, which was released in 2014.

The Charlottesville area is no stranger to craft beverages, with a history dating all the way back to the days of Thomas Jefferson. Although Jefferson was arguably more of a wine connoisseur, there was always beer and cider present for his guests to enjoy at Monticello. Some of the outbuildings at Monticello even included a malting house and brewery. From those primitive days of brewing to the current days of the booming Brew Ridge Trail and numerous breweries, cideries and distilleries located across the region, Saathoff explains how these attractions are a big draw for tourists and how the Charlottesville area helped shape and mold the craft beverage industry nationwide.

"The Virginia craft beverage community has grown beyond wine to include a vibrant progeny of craft breweries, cideries, and distilleries. These changes to the industry reflect the independent spirit of a new generation embodying the bold entrepreneurship that characterized the explosion of Virginia wine making in years past," said Andrea Saathoff, owner and operator of Albemarle Limousine. "We hope that this book inspires people to visit the Charlottesville area to see what all the fuss is about," said Saathoff.

Kurt Burkhart, Executive Director of the CACVB, is excited about the release of this newest book and the story it tells about a booming industry in the Charlottesville area. "For the aficionado or newcomer to craft beverages, this guidebook tells the reader everything they need to know to maximize their visit, including some wonderful history. Congratulations to Andrea and her team of writers who have now brought added value to our area," said Burkhart.

Blue Ridge Excursions: Guidebook to Central VA Craft Beverages is available for purchase on www.amazon.com.

About the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB):

In addition to serving as the global resource for marketing the tourism assets of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia, through www.visitcharlottesville.org, the CACVB assists tour operators, meeting planners, reunions and other groups in planning visits to the destination. CACVB's mission is "to enhance the economic prosperity of City and County by promoting, selling and marketing the City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle, as a destination, in pursuit of the meetings and tourism markets." CACVB operates the Downtown Visitor Center (610 E Main St) which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a second visitor center, the Albemarle Tourism and Adventure Center in downtown Crozet (5791 Three Notch'd Rd) at the historic train depot; it is open Wednesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday Noon - 5:00 p.m. The CACVB also provides a touch-screen kiosk at Monticello's Thomas Jefferson Visitor Center. The official website of the CACVB is www.visitcharlottesville.org. In addition, the organization manages powerful social media channels; ExperienceCharlottesville on Facebook, @VisitCVille on Twitter, CVilleVA on Pinterest, and @CharlottesvilleVA on Instagram and Vimeo.