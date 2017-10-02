Blue Sky Appoints Joseph Grosso as Director and Chairman

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BSK)(FRANKFURT:MAL)(OTCQB:BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joseph Grosso as Director and Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Grosso became one of the early pioneers of the mining sector in Argentina in 1993 when mining was opened to foreign investment, and was named Argentina's 'Mining Man of The Year' in 2005 and as an inductee of Argentina's Mining Hall of Fame in 2017. His knowledge of Argentina was instrumental in attracting a premier team which led to the acquisition of key properties in Golden Arrow's portfolio. He has successfully formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining industry majors such as SSR Mining, Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy (now Yamana Gold) and Vale S.A., and government officials at all levels. Mr. Grosso's specialty is financing, negotiations, corporate and marketing strategy, and he was an early and passionate adopter of best practices in environmental protection and socio-economic development through mineral exploration. He is the founder and president of Grosso Group Management Ltd.

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO of Blue Sky, stated, "We welcome Joe Grosso's role as Chairman of the Board. His involvement strengthens the Company's profile in Argentina and the financial markets."

To make room for the appointment of Mr. Grosso, Darren Urquhart has agreed to step down as director. Mr. Cacos further stated, "We want to thank Darren Urquhart for his valuable contributions while serving on the Board." Mr. Urquhart will continue as CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to over 434,000 hectares (equiv. to 1,072,437 acres) of property in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

