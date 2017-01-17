Blue Sky Appoints New Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Blue Sky Energy Inc. ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") (TSX VENUTRE:BSI) is pleased to announce that Lieutenant General (Retired) Ronald V. Hite has joined the board of directors of the Company effective immediately.

Lieutenant General Hite retired in 1997 from the United States Army after 33 years of service. During his military career, General Hite held several senior military leadership positions and is a Vietnam War veteran. His last active duty assignment was as Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Research, Development, and Acquisition, the Senior Military Advisor to the Army Acquisition Executive and the Army Chief of Staff on all research, development, and acquisition programs and related issues. He testified as a principal military witness for Research, Development, and Acquisition appropriations with Congress, supervised the Army's Program Executive Officer System, and also served as the Director, Army Acquisition Corps. Upon retirement from the military, General Hite joined Cypress International in Alexandria, Virginia where he retired as Chairman and CEO in 2015.

The appointment of Mr. Hite follows the resignation of Mr. Neil Said from the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Neil Said remains an officer of the Company.

About Blue Sky:

Blue Sky Energy Inc. is an independent oil exploration company.

