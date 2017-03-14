Blue Sky to Receive Over $3 Million from Warrant Exercise

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) -

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BSK)(FRANKFURT:MAL2)(OTCQB:BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that insiders and warrant holders are exercising an aggregate of 30,275,000 warrants yielding $3,027,500 for the Company's treasury.

"This additional capital strengthens our balance sheet as we continue our ongoing 3,000 metre drill program. We appreciate this show of support and confidence from our shareholders and look forward to increasing shareholder value by hitting our milestones for the year. 2017 will be an exciting year for our shareholders and Company," stated Nikolaos Cacos, Blue Sky President & CEO.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to over 428,000 hectares of property in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be among the first domestic suppliers of uranium to the growing Argentine market and to the international market. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

