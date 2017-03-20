Blue Sky Uranium Engages TDM Financial to Cultivate New Investor Audience

REDONDO BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - TDM Financial, a leading financial publisher with a network of properties targeting vertical industries and market niches, today announced that Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BSK) ( OTC PINK : BKUCF) has engaged TDM Financial to conduct a 90-day investor and market visibility program beginning on March 20, 2017.

"We are very excited to be working with Blue Sky Uranium -- a premier uranium resource company backed by an exceptional management team," said Daniel Minton, President of TDM Financial. "The company is well-positioned to develop substantial uranium projects in Argentina, which has no current domestic supply for its three existing nuclear reactors and fourth reactor under construction."

"In 2017 Blue Sky has launched an aggressive exploration program to prove up resources and outline economics at Amarillo Grande in order to capitalize on its early-mover advantage with the goal of becoming the first domestic supplier of U3O8 to the Argentine nuclear industry," said Blue Sky Uranium President & CEO Niko Cacos. "Amarillo Grande is one of the most advanced uranium projects in Argentina and has the potential for low-cost mining & processing in a regulatory environment that supports resource development."

TDM Financial will leverage its extensive reach and presence with both retail and institutional investors around the world to elevate Blue Sky Uranium's financial brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

About TDM Financial

TDM Financial is a leading financial publisher with a network of properties targeting vertical industries and market niches. With distribution across leading financial platforms, these properties attract hundreds of thousands of investors each month with compelling content authored by expert financial writers and analysts.

For more information, visit www.tdmfinancial.com.

About Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to over 428,000 hectares of property in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be among the first domestic suppliers of uranium to the growing Argentine market. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.