Blue Sky Uranium Targets Argentina's Growing Nuclear Market, Plus CEO Interview - SECFilings.com

Argentina has a long history of science and technology innovations. In 1957, it became the first country in Latin America to design and build a research reactor with homegrown technology. The technology was incorporated into the region's first commercial nuclear power plant -- Atucha I -- in 1974 and later into Embalse in 1983 and Atucha II in 2011. These three nuclear power plants generate about 4% of the country's total electrical demand at 1,627 MWe.

Argentina's uranium resources totaled about 18,500 tU, according to the 2014 Red Book, but others estimate the resources as high as 55,000 tU in several different geographical environments. Uranium exploration was conducted in the 1950s, but the country's last mine closed in 1997 for economic reasons. Currently, the country has no domestic uranium production capacity, which has made it reliant on importation of the fuel source.

Currently, the country has three commercial nuclear power plants in operation, six research reactors, four particle accelerators, three atomic centres, one heavy water plant, and one uranium purification plant with an estimated usage of about 500,000 pounds of uranium in 2016. In addition, the country has one nuclear power plant under construction, two in planning stages, and two under proposal, which would increase nuclear power from 4% to 10% of total power.

Uniquely Positioned

Blue Sky Uranium is uniquely positioned to capitalize on Argentina's pro-business and pro-nuclear stance by developing a domestic source of uranium. With a built-in price advantage and secure supply, the country would become a "guaranteed" first customer and eventually become an exporter or uranium to a market that's expected to be undersupplied by 2020.

The company's leadership has over 23 years of experience in mineral exploration in Argentina with three world-class precious metal discoveries. Over the course of their careers, the team has built a vast network of industry and government contacts that give it a distinct advantage in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. These credentials may help reassure investors that the right group is supporting the development.

The company owns exclusive rights to 100% of ~250,000 hectares of land in central Rio Negro -- a district that's very friendly to mining operations. Within that area, the company discovered a 140-kilometer stretch of uranium mineralization that could represent a major resource that would be both low-cost and have a short development timeline. The team is now drilling to refine the geological model ahead of completing a NI-43-101 resource.

