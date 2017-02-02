Blue Tractor Group Files Second Amended Application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a Novel Exchanged Traded Fund Structure that Permits Active Management Without Daily Portfolio Disclosure

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Blue Tractor Group, LLC ("Blue Tractor") is pleased to announce that it has filed a second amended and restated application ("Application") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a novel exchange traded fund ("ETF") structure called a Shielded Alpha℠ ETF.

As described in the Application, in contrast to current actively managed transparent ETF structures, a Shielded Alpha℠ ETF would permit active fund management but does not require daily portfolio disclosure to facilitate pricing, hedging and arbitrage. Consequently, using the Shielded Alpha℠ solution, active managers could issue actively managed ETFs while still fully obscuring their proprietary alpha generation strategy from the market.

Blue Tractor's Application, filed February 1, 2017, was prepared by Michael W. Mundt, a Partner in the Washington DC office of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP and is available for review on the SEC's website through the EDGAR database at www.sec.gov.

Terence (Terry) Norman, Founder of Blue Tractor and the originator of the novel concepts underpinning the Shielded Alpha℠ ETF structure commented, "As a result of the comments we received back from the SEC regarding our September 2016 filing we have significantly streamlined the Shielded Alpha℠ solution and look forward to further dialogue with the SEC."

Simon Goulet, Co-Founder of Blue Tractor added, "Without doubt there is growing interest in a fund structure that could provide many of the best features of a transparent ETF but without daily portfolio disclosure. While the Shielded Alpha℠ solution was developed first and foremost for active managers, its simple structure should also be readily acceptable to all key ETF market participants."

The Application indicates that Blue Tractor also seeks to enter into licensing agreements with unrelated investment advisers that could utilize the Shielded Alpha℠ solution for their own Shielded Alpha℠ ETFs.

About Blue Tractor Group

Blue Tractor Group, LLC develops proprietary solutions to facilitate novel exchange traded fund products. Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha℠ ETF structure (patent pending) permits active fund management within an ETF wrapper, while fully shielding the fund's proprietary alpha strategy. Please visit www.bluetractorgroup.com for additional information.