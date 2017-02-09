Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. Announces Launch of 2017 Season

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Blue Water Ventures International, Inc., ("BWV" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : BWVI), a historic shipwreck research and recovery company, announces the official launching of the 2017 recovery season. Our flagship vessel, the Blue Water Rose, has returned from Panama after several successful seasons of treasure recovery endeavors. Upon return, the "Rose" has been going through a complete overhaul, which includes a number of mechanical and technological upgrades to enhance its research and recovery capabilities.

"It has been a busy and exciting off-season for us here at Blue Water. We've spent the last few months upgrading and modifying our treasure recovery fleet, and compiling extensive data and research to hit the ground running on multiple sites of interest," states Keith Webb, CEO.

Blue Water is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from various shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. It will be conducting survey or recovery operations off the Treasure and Space coasts of Florida and the North and South Carolina coasts.

With an estimated 4,000 sunken ships in the Caribbean and Western Atlantic, there is no shortage of exciting locations to explore. We have identified 3 primary target sites to survey and recover artifacts and/or treasures such as gold/silver jewelry, coins and bullion. We will be providing updates on a regular basis over the coming season as we continue to scour the ocean floor and recover items of intrinsic value.

