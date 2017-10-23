Blue Water Ventures International, Inc Sells Second Custom Pearl Ensemble

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Blue Water Ventures International, Inc, (the "Company") ( OTC PINK : BWVI) is excited to announce that a private collector has purchased its second pearl ensemble that was designed and created by its jewelry collaboration partner, Bradford James, LLC. This 5-piece collection included six Santa Margarita Pearls, surrounded by diamonds and sapphires intricately set in 18-karat rose and green gold. The pearl ensemble included a bracelet, ring, necklace and earrings. The second ensemble was designed in direct collaboration with the buyer, resulting in an exquisite, one of a kind creation.

Keith Webb, Founder and President of Blue Water Ventures International, states, "When these pearls were collected, almost 400 years ago, their natural beauty was meant to be shared with the world. Our team is thrilled to see that original intent fulfilled with these unique designs. We are inspired to recover more lost treasure to share with the world!"

Statement from Bradford James

It is our distinct pleasure to work with BWVI's team and their rare artifacts. With the completion and delivery of this latest ensemble, we are now advancing design efforts on additional jewelry pieces that will begin to roll out to the public later this year and into 2018. The new designs are being created in multiple categories and will be marketed online and through select, high-end retail jewelry establishments.

About the Blue Water Ventures Santa Margarita Pearl Collection:

In June 2007, a lead lined box containing thousands of natural pearls was found on the wreck site of the Santa Margarita (a Spanish galleon that sank in 1622). Following the discovery, the collection was analyzed by GIA (Gemological Institute of America). Their report is available at: http://www.bwvint.com/documents/pearls/giapearlreport.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from various shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of both historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

