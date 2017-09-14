Blue Water Ventures International Provides Shareholder Update on Pulaski Project Status

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Blue Water Ventures International ( OTC PINK : BWVI) is pleased to advise shareholders that the company and its fleet were unharmed by the recent hurricane activity off the coast of Florida.

To ensure the safety of all staff and company assets, President and CEO Keith Webb took the precautionary measures required and ordered all exploration fleet and crew members to land until the storm subsided. "We took every precautionary measure to ensure the safety our crew and equipment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the recent storms," stated Keith Webb.

We will be back in the water in the coming days, as weather allows, continuing on to a joint venture exploration project with Endurance Exploration Group ( OTC PINK : EXPL) off of the coast of North Carolina.

Further details relating to this exploration project as well as other company activities will be released shortly.

For further information about Blue Water Ventures International ( OTC PINK : BWVI) please visit our website

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically-sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. www.eexpl.comwww.facebook.com/EnduranceExplorationGroup

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargos, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.