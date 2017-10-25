BlueData and Networld Announce Partnership to Deliver Big-Data-as-a-Service in Japan

Japanese Distributor Will Resell BlueData to Run Hadoop, Spark, and Other Big Data Workloads on Docker Containers

SANTA CLARA, CA and TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - BlueData®, provider of the leading Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) software platform, and Networld Corporation, a leading distributor of IT infrastructure solutions in Japan, today announced a distribution agreement for Networld to resell BlueData EPIC software across Japan.

Networld is a leading Japanese IT distributor with annual revenues of 78.5 billion yen and a network of about 2,000 resellers. The company distributes a wide range of IT infrastructure products and solutions in Japan; they also provide consulting, on-site and remote maintenance support, and training services. Networld's focus is on cutting-edge technology in areas including Big Data as well as data center storage, virtualization, and cloud infrastructure.

"When VMware emerged as the leader in server virtualization, we worked with them to bring their technology to Japan. Now we're in the era of Big Data analytics, data science, and deep learning. The clear leader in bringing virtualization and containerization to the Big Data ecosystem is BlueData, and we are proud to partner with them in Japan," said Shoichi Morita, President and CEO of Networld.

The BlueData EPIC software platform leverages Docker containers to enable Big-Data-as-a-Service for enterprise customers -- either on-premises, in the public cloud, or in a hybrid architecture. The platform provides Networld customers with the ability to deploy Hadoop, Spark, and other Big Data workloads in on-demand, elastic, and secure multi-tenant environments to improve agility and reduce costs.

This agreement allows Networld to promote, market, sell, deploy, and support BlueData EPIC software in Japan (running on Dell EMC, HPE, Cisco, Nutanix, and any other on-premises infrastructure as well as multiple cloud service providers) to enterprise customers and authorized resellers. BlueData is now available in Japan through Networld with localization and technical support, and Networld can quickly set up a Big Data lab using BlueData software for Japanese customers and resellers.

"We've seen rapidly growing demand for BlueData software internationally and across Asia Pacific, and we're excited to work with Networld to strengthen our presence in Japan," said Kumar Sreekanti, co-founder and CEO at BlueData. "Networld works with many of our infrastructure partners and has deep expertise in virtualization, storage, security, and hybrid cloud as well as new Big Data technologies such as deep learning. They're an ideal partner to help bring our EPIC software to the Japanese market."

BlueData continues to extend its ability to deploy containerized Big Data analytics and data science environments on its platform in large-scale, elastic, and secure multi-tenant BDaaS deployments. The company recently announced support for GPU acceleration and deep learning tools (e.g. BigDL, TensorFlow), and introduced the ability to run BlueData EPIC on Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure as well as on Amazon Web Services. BlueData is the first and only BDaaS solution that can be deployed on-premises, in the public cloud, or in hybrid and multi-cloud architectures.

Supporting Resources

BlueData on Networld website: www.networld.co.jp/product/bluedata

About Networld Corporation

Networld Corporation is a leading solution distributor of IT infrastructure in Japan. Its products include hardware and software products for building networks; server hardware, virtual servers, and security products for Internet/intranet environments; and system software and storage products supporting business environments, as well as OS and software development products. Networld Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. The company has sales offices in Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Tokyo, Japan. To learn more about Networld, visit www.networld.co.jp or contact bluedata-info@networld.co.jp.

About BlueData Software, Inc.

BlueData is transforming how enterprises deploy their Big Data applications and infrastructure. The BlueData EPIC™ software platform uses Docker container technology to make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for enterprises of all sizes to leverage Big Data -- enabling Big-Data-as-a-Service either on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture. With BlueData, they can spin up virtual Hadoop or Spark clusters within minutes, providing data scientists with on-demand access to the applications, data, and infrastructure they need. Based in Santa Clara, California, BlueData was founded by VMware veterans and its investors including Amplify Partners, Atlantic Bridge, Dell Technologies Capital, Ignition Partners, and Intel Capital. To learn more about BlueData, visit www.bluedata.com or follow @bluedata.