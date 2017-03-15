BlueData Announces Bare-Metal Performance for Hadoop on Docker Containers

New Intel Benchmarking Study Demonstrates Performance Advantage for BlueData EPIC over Bare-Metal

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - BlueData®, provider of the leading Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) software platform, today announced breakthrough performance results. The results from a new Intel benchmarking study show comparable performance for Hadoop when running in a bare-metal environment or in a containerized environment using the BlueData EPIC™ software platform. This study proves that it is possible to deliver the benefits of containerization for Big Data workloads without paying a penalty in performance.

This groundbreaking benchmarking milestone was the result of ongoing collaboration between the Intel and BlueData software engineering teams. The detailed results, methodology, and specific Hadoop software and Intel hardware configurations for the benchmarking are described in this new white paper: Bare-metal performance for Big Data workloads on Docker* containers.

Intel Xeon® processor architecture provides a high-performance, security-enabled, and robust foundation for Big Data analytics. Leveraging the power of Docker containers, the BlueData EPIC software platform makes it easier, faster, and more cost-effective to deploy Big Data infrastructure and applications -- including Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Cassandra, and more -- whether on-premises, in the public cloud, or in a hybrid architecture.

Working closely with BlueData, Intel ran systematic performance comparisons using the BigBench benchmark kit for on-premises test environments on Intel Xeon processors:

Apples-to-apples comparison: The Intel team evaluated and benchmarked identical configurations for a bare-metal environment versus a containerized environment using BlueData EPIC. Both test environments used the same hardware and were configured using the same Hadoop software - benchmarked at 10, 20, and 50 Hadoop compute nodes with 10 terabytes of data in HDFS. The Big Data workloads in both test environments were deployed on the Intel Xeon processor E5-2699 v3, which help reduce network latency, improve infrastructure security, and minimize power inefficiencies. Both test environments also used Intel Solid-State Drives to optimize the execution environment at the system level.





"Intel has been great in helping us to optimize and enhance the BlueData EPIC software platform, putting it through its paces to get the best possible performance," said Kumar Sreekanti, co-founder and CEO at BlueData. "Together, we've shown that you can achieve the same performance -- or even better -- for Big Data workloads running on our container-based platform. The results are a testament to the collaboration between our teams."

Intel's collaboration, performance testing, and feedback helped BlueData make ongoing software enhancements to ensure high-performance Big Data deployments. The collaboration resulted in an unprecedented performance milestone for Big Data workloads running in Docker containers. With this breakthrough, BlueData and Intel can enable enterprises to take advantage of containerization to simplify and accelerate their on-premises Big Data implementations -- while ensuring the best possible performance. And with BlueData, these customers can run Big Data analytics using the same Docker-based application images for both on-premises and public cloud deployments -- leveraging the inherent infrastructure portability of containers.

"BlueData delivers greater simplicity, agility, and cost-efficiency for Big Data deployments," said Michael Greene, vice president and general manager of System Technologies and Optimization in the Software and Services Group, Intel Corporation. "Now, working together, we've demonstrated that you can achieve these benefits while also ensuring performance that's comparable to bare-metal Big Data implementations."

BlueData is highlighting these performance results and demonstrating the BlueData EPIC software platform running on Intel Xeon processors at the Strata + Hadoop World event in San Jose this week (at booth #1415). BlueData's co-founder and chief architect, Thomas Phelan, will be presenting "Benchmarking Performance for Hadoop on Docker Containers versus Bare-Metal" in the Intel booth (#917) at the event on Thursday March 16th at 10:45am.

Supporting Resources:

Intel white paper: Bare-metal performance for Big Data workloads on Docker* containers

BlueData blog post: The Proof is in the Pudding (I Mean, in the Benchmarking)

Intel blog post: Performance and Agility with Big Data in a Containerized Environment

* The study used the BigBench benchmark kit (https://github.com/intel-hadoop/Big-Data-Benchmark-for-Big-Bench) and the query-per-minute (Qpm@Size) performance metric, where size is the scale factor of the data. The results showed that the BlueData EPIC platform demonstrated an average 2.33% performance gain versus bare-metal (as measured by Qpm@10TB) over three test runs for a 50 Hadoop compute node configuration with 10 terabytes of data in HDFS.

Note: The BigBench benchmark kit used for these performance tests is not the same as TPCx-BigBench, the TPC Big Data batch analytics benchmark. As such, these results are not directly comparable to published results for TPCx-BigBench.

