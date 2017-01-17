BlueData Capitalizes on Increased Demand for Big-Data-as-a-Service and Closes 2016 with Triple Digit Growth

Adoption of Big Data, Docker, and Cloud Computing Drives Explosive Growth and New Customer Wins

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - BlueData, provider of the leading Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) software platform, today announced record financial results and a dramatic increase in adoption among new and existing customers in 2016. BlueData sales grew by 426% during the calendar year, fueled by new wins and expansion deals at dozens of customers representing a range of sizes and industries including The Advisory Board Company, AIG, Attunity, Barclays, Equifax, IntelliSoft Technologies, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Micron, Nasdaq, Panera Bread, Perry Preston Group, Quantres, State Farm Insurance, University of Georgia, and multiple U.S. federal agencies.

BlueData attributes its success to the increased adoption of Hadoop, Spark, and other Big Data technologies; growing interest in Docker containers, cloud computing, and Big-Data-as-a-Service among enterprise customers; the strength of its technology partner ecosystem; as well as the ground-breaking innovation of BlueData's EPIC software platform.

"2016 was a banner year for BlueData. We introduced some exciting new software releases, expanded our partnerships with several industry leaders, and grew both our revenue and customer base by triple digits," said Kumar Sreekanti, co-founder and CEO at BlueData. "Big Data is a dynamic and rapidly evolving market, and the momentum for BlueData is accelerating as we start 2017."

Big Data Customer Examples

Some example new customer deployments -- at organizations both large and small -- include:

Compute/Storage Separation: One of the world's largest financial services companies selected BlueData to increase utilization of their existing Hadoop infrastructure for a large production deployment, and to achieve efficiencies by scaling compute and storage resources independently.

Data Science: The data science group at a Fortune 100 insurance company is using BlueData to deploy tools including Spark, R, Python, and H2O for data modeling and machine learning analytics -- to help predict consumer behavior, evaluate risks, and develop insurance pricing models.

Multi-Tenancy: A leading global healthcare services company is using Hadoop and Spark on the BlueData platform to support multiple business units running Big Data analytics, providing greater agility and flexibility in a secure multi-tenant environment.

Cloud: The data scientists and developers at a fintech firm are building a proprietary research and trading solution with Big Data technologies including Spark, Hadoop, Cassandra, and Zeppelin -- powered by BlueData on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Dev/Test: The R&D team at an analytics software company is using BlueData to spin up instant Hadoop and Spark clusters in multiple configurations, to quickly develop and test their software against the ever-changing Big Data technology ecosystem.

2016 At a Glance

Some of the highlights for BlueData in 2016 included:

"BlueData was featured in the Delta-V awards for their innovation in managing diverse big data environments from a unified Big-Data-as-a-Service platform, whether on-premises or in the cloud", said Nik Rouda, senior analyst at ESG. "As organizations evolve their Big Data deployments from purely on-premises to cloud-based and hybrid architectures, BlueData offers a compelling solution to help accelerate their time-to-value."

2017 Outlook

BlueData provides the only Big-Data-as-a-Service solution that can be deployed either on-premises, in the public cloud, or in a hybrid architecture. And only BlueData can accommodate the full spectrum of analytics and data science uses cases, by providing a common platform with the flexibility for customers to use their preferred Big Data frameworks, distributions, and tools.

In 2017, BlueData will continue to extend this flexibility -- with expanded functionality to meet the needs of data science teams; support for additional public clouds including Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure; and new innovation to support hybrid architectures across on-premises and cloud deployments.

About BlueData Software, Inc.

BlueData is transforming how enterprises deploy their Big Data applications and infrastructure. The BlueData EPIC™ software platform uses container technology to make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for enterprises of all sizes to leverage Big Data -- enabling Big-Data-as-a-Service either on-premises or in the cloud. With BlueData, they can spin up virtual Hadoop or Spark clusters within minutes, providing data scientists with on-demand access to the applications, data, and infrastructure they need. Based in Santa Clara, California, BlueData was founded by VMware veterans and its investors including Amplify Partners, Atlantic Bridge, Ignition Partners, and Intel Capital. To learn more about BlueData, visit www.bluedata.com or follow @bluedata.