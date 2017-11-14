BlueData and Dell EMC Expand Relationship to Deliver Big-Data-as-a-Service in the Enterprise

Dell EMC to Resell BlueData EPIC Software for Containerized Big Data Workloads

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - BlueData®, provider of a leading Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) software platform, today announced that it has signed a reseller agreement with Dell EMC, becoming a Select partner in Dell EMC's Technology Connect Partner Program. The two companies will deepen their go-to market relationship to deliver the BlueData EPIC software platform to Dell EMC's enterprise customers across the globe.

BlueData EPIC software uses Docker container technology to help simplify and accelerate the deployment of Big Data analytics and data science environments in the enterprise. Together, Dell EMC and BlueData provide a comprehensive solution to accelerate time-to-value and reduce TCO for Big Data infrastructure. With Dell EMC and BlueData, enterprises can deliver exceptional simplicity, speed, efficiency, and performance for their Big Data implementations.

Dell Technologies Capital is an early investor in BlueData, and an active member of their Board of Directors, providing valuable business guidance and access to the broad Dell Technologies ecosystem. This latest agreement deepens the go-to-market relationship between BlueData and Dell Technologies and is an important step in helping the company to continue to scale its business.

BlueData's EPIC software platform achieved certification for Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers in the Dell Technology Partner Program last year - and earlier this fall, BlueData was announced as a key component of the new Dell EMC Elastic Data Platform, along with Dell EMC Isilon and Dell EMC services. As part of this new reseller agreement, BlueData will be included in the Dell EMC price list and configurator for its global sales teams and channel partners.

"This is a critical milestone for BlueData," said Kumar Sreekanti, CEO of BlueData. "This new reseller relationship allows BlueData to expand our reach into the global Dell EMC customer base, helping both new and existing customers to scale their Big Data deployments. We are proud to work with world-class technology leaders like Dell EMC and we look forward to this expanded partnership."

BlueData enables enterprises to implement Big-Data-as-a-Service running on their own data center infrastructure or in a hybrid architecture. Using BlueData EPIC software, these organizations can provide on-demand agility and elasticity for their analytics and data science teams -- with the ability to spin up instant clusters for Hadoop, Spark, and other Big Data tools in a secure multi-tenant environment. And with BlueData, they can save up to 75 percent on the infrastructure and operational costs for their Big Data deployments.

"BlueData is disrupting the traditional deployment model for Big Data analytics, with a fundamentally new and more cost-effective approach," said Keith Manthey, CTO of Analytics at Dell EMC. "Now enterprises can get cloud-like agility and flexibility with containerized Big Data applications, while ensuring comparable performance and security to that of a bare-metal environment. We look forward to working with BlueData to bring these benefits to our joint customers."

The expanded relationship with Dell EMC is another factor in the continued momentum for BlueData, which achieved a 426% yearly increase in sales in 2016. BlueData attributes its success to the increased adoption of Hadoop, Spark, and other Big Data technologies; growing interest in Docker containers, cloud computing, and Big-Data-as-a-Service among enterprise customers; the strength of its technology partner ecosystem; as well as the ground-breaking innovation of BlueData's EPIC software.

About Dell EMC's Technology Partner Program

Cloud is transforming IT, and Big Data is transforming business. The Dell EMC Technology Partner Program is your source to integrate, validate, and market joint solutions with Dell EMC. Through the Dell EMC Technology Partner Program, Dell EMC's market leading platforms and market-share can be leveraged to reach customers around the world. Solving tomorrow's IT challenges requires technology innovation, business leadership and strong partnerships. Dell EMC's Technology Partner Program enables partners to deliver solutions that drive new business growth.

About BlueData Software, Inc.

BlueData is transforming how enterprises deploy their Big Data applications and infrastructure. The BlueData EPIC™ software platform uses Docker container technology to make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for enterprises of all sizes to leverage Big Data -- enabling Big-Data-as-a-Service either on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture. With BlueData, they can spin up virtual Hadoop or Spark clusters within minutes, providing data scientists with on-demand access to the applications, data, and infrastructure they need. Based in Santa Clara, California, BlueData was founded by VMware veterans and its investors including Amplify Partners, Atlantic Bridge, Dell Technologies Capital, Ignition Partners, and Intel Capital. To learn more about BlueData, visit www.bluedata.com or follow @bluedata.