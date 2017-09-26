BlueData Provides Ability to Deploy Containerized Hadoop and Spark for Dell EMC Elastic Data Platform

BlueData EPIC Software to Help Deliver Big-Data-as-a-Service to Enterprise Customers

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - BlueData®, a leading Big-Data-as-a-Service company, announced that Dell EMC is using BlueData EPIC software to help power its new Elastic Data Platform. Using BlueData EPIC and the Dell EMC Elastic Data Platform, customers can spin up instant clusters for Hadoop, Spark, and other Big Data tools running on Docker containers.

"We've been working together with Dell EMC across our product, services, and sales teams to help our joint customers get the most out of their Big Data investments," said Kumar Sreekanti, CEO of BlueData. "This latest collaboration is further evidence that our software has become the solution of choice for containerized Big Data deployments in the enterprise."

The Dell EMC Elastic Data Platform provides on-demand access to Big Data analytics and data science workloads (e.g. Hadoop, Spark, machine learning, and other use cases) in a highly scalable, flexible, and secure multi-tenant architecture. The platform delivers fast and easy provisioning, simplified deployments, cost-efficiency, and assurance that governance and security requirements are being met for Big Data.

The Dell EMC Elastic Data Platform includes Dell EMC infrastructure, software from BlueData as well as BlueTalon for data-centric security, and Dell EMC Professional Services:

Deploying Big Data Environments: BlueData provides the ability to quickly create elastic, multi-tenant Big Data environments for data science and analytics using Docker containers -- for Big-Data-as-a-Service whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture.

BlueData provides the ability to quickly create elastic, multi-tenant Big Data environments for data science and analytics using Docker containers -- for Big-Data-as-a-Service whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture. Separating Compute and Storage: When aggregate datasets grow larger than a few hundred terabytes, it makes sense to separate compute from storage to allow both to scale independently. For enterprises needing scale out storage, Dell EMC Isilon offers a compelling ROI and ease of use with scalability.

When aggregate datasets grow larger than a few hundred terabytes, it makes sense to separate compute from storage to allow both to scale independently. For enterprises needing scale out storage, Dell EMC Isilon offers a compelling ROI and ease of use with scalability. Enforcing Centralized Policy: BlueTalon provides the consistent creation and enforcement of data access policies across environments supporting a diverse set of users, tools and data systems.

BlueTalon provides the consistent creation and enforcement of data access policies across environments supporting a diverse set of users, tools and data systems. Automating and Integrating: Dell EMC Professional Services have automated the deployment of the above components and provided an open and flexible set of interfaces to integrate into existing Big Data environments.





To learn more about the Elastic Data Platform and BlueData's collaboration with Dell EMC, visit the BlueData booth (# 433) at the Strata Data Conference in New York City this week, September 26th to 28th.

Attendees can also hear a customer case study session from Barclays UK highlighting their deployment of the Elastic Data Platform, on Wednesday September 27th at 1:15pm: Enabling Data Science Self-Service through an Elastic Data Platform.

About BlueData Software, Inc.

BlueData is transforming how enterprises deploy their Big Data applications and infrastructure. The BlueData EPIC™ software platform uses Docker container technology to make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for enterprises of all sizes to leverage Big Data -- enabling Big-Data-as-a-Service either on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid architecture. With BlueData, they can spin up virtual Hadoop or Spark clusters within minutes, providing data scientists with on-demand access to the applications, data, and infrastructure they need. Based in Santa Clara, California, BlueData was founded by VMware veterans and its investors including Amplify Partners, Atlantic Bridge, Dell Technologies Capital, Ignition Partners, and Intel Capital. To learn more about BlueData, visit www.bluedata.com or follow @bluedata.