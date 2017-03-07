BlueData Supports Hybrid Architecture for Big Data On-Premises and on AWS

New Spring Release Provides Unified Solution for Hybrid BDaaS with Security and Control

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - BlueData®, provider of the leading Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) software platform, today announced the new spring release for BlueData EPIC™. This new release delivers the ability to run Big Data workloads in a hybrid architecture -- both on-premises and in the public cloud -- from a common self-service user interface and administrative console. It also provides enhanced security and access controls for cloud storage and Docker-based application images.

In the past, enterprises deployed Hadoop and other Big Data workloads almost exclusively on-premises. But the public cloud has become an increasingly viable and popular option for many Big Data deployments today. According to a recent Wikibon report ("Big Data in the Public Cloud Forecast, 2016-2026"), the share of Big Data spending in the public cloud is expected to grow from 5% in 2015 to 24% by 2026. And going forward, most enterprises want the flexibility to support their data science teams regardless of the underlying infrastructure. They want to provide self-service, elastic, and secure environments for Big Data analytics whether the underlying compute and storage is hosted in the public cloud, in their own data centers, or some combination of the two.

BlueData offers the first and only BDaaS platform that supports this hybrid model, leveraging the inherent infrastructure portability and flexibility of Docker containers. With BlueData, data science teams can spin up instant Hadoop and Spark clusters either on-premises or in the public cloud from a "single pane of glass." They can iterate quickly and fail fast -- using their tools of choice and focusing on insights instead of the infrastructure. They can easily share their data, models, and code in secure multi-tenant environments powered by fully managed and embedded Docker containers. They can achieve faster time-to-market and lower TCO for their data pipelines, while ensuring enterprise-class IT governance and control.

In December, BlueData added support for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud. And in February, new capabilities were introduced to deliver DevOps agility for data science operations. The new spring release of BlueData's EPIC software platform includes features to address the unique requirements of a hybrid architecture:

Common user interface:





With this new release, administrators can control hybrid environments -- including tenants, resource quotas, QoS policies, users, and access controls -- from a unified management interface. Big Data architects and data science teams have the same self-service user experience for spinning up clusters and submitting jobs, whether running on-premises or on AWS. Unified multi-tenant security model: BlueData provides enterprise-class security and access controls for multi-tenant Big Data deployments. These same capabilities now extend to AWS and hybrid implementations -- including authentication, Kerberos security, LDAP / AD user management, and integration with AWS Identity and Access Management to control access to Amazon resources (e.g. Amazon EC2 and S3).





BlueData provides enterprise-class security and access controls for multi-tenant Big Data deployments. These same capabilities now extend to AWS and hybrid implementations -- including authentication, Kerberos security, LDAP / AD user management, and integration with AWS Identity and Access Management to control access to Amazon resources (e.g. Amazon EC2 and S3). Workload portability: Leveraging the inherent portability of Docker containers, the same Docker-based application images in the BlueData EPIC App Store can be used with any infrastructure. This flexibility makes it easy to deploy identical Big Data environments -- either in the public cloud or on-premises -- for each stage of the software development lifecycle (e.g. dev / test / QA / production) or for back-up and disaster recovery.





Leveraging the inherent portability of Docker containers, the same Docker-based application images in the BlueData EPIC App Store can be used with any infrastructure. This flexibility makes it easy to deploy identical Big Data environments -- either in the public cloud or on-premises -- for each stage of the software development lifecycle (e.g. dev / test / QA / production) or for back-up and disaster recovery. Hybrid data access: BlueData provides the only BDaaS solution with the ability to tap into on-premises storage (e.g. a Hadoop data lake) from clusters running in the public cloud -- as well as the ability to securely access cloud storage (e.g. Amazon S3) from an on-premises deployment. This flexibility allows enterprises to deploy their Big Data workloads based on where the data is generated and/or stored, to minimize data duplication and data transfer costs.





The BlueData EPIC platform offers a simple and easy-to-use abstraction layer that hides the infrastructure complexity for Big Data -- whether on-premises or in the public cloud -- so that users can focus on building data pipelines instead of building clusters. It delivers DevOps agility and flexibility for data science teams, with an identical user experience for environments running on their own servers or on AWS. And it provides multi-tenant security, policy, and access controls to ensure IT governance. BlueData EPIC is available today for on-premises and AWS deployments -- with planned support for other public cloud services later this year.

"Data science teams don't want to have to worry about the compute and storage for their Big Data analytics, regardless of whether it's in an enterprise data center or in the public cloud," said Kumar Sreekanti, co-founder and CEO at BlueData. "With BlueData EPIC, they can get instant access to the frameworks, tools, and data they need in just a few mouse clicks -- with a common user experience across on-prem and public cloud infrastructure. It's the first and only Big-Data-as-a-Service platform for hybrid environments."

You can see a demo of the new BlueData EPIC spring release at the Strata + Hadoop World event in San Jose next week, March 14th to 16th, at booth 1415.

Supporting Resources:

Blog post: Big Data Analytics in a Hybrid Cloud Environment

About BlueData Software, Inc.

BlueData is transforming how enterprises deploy their Big Data applications and infrastructure. The BlueData EPIC™ software platform uses Docker container technology to make it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for enterprises of all sizes to leverage Big Data -- enabling Big-Data-as-a-Service either on-premises or in the cloud. With BlueData, they can spin up virtual Hadoop or Spark clusters within minutes, providing data scientists with on-demand access to the applications, data, and infrastructure they need. Based in Santa Clara, California, BlueData was founded by VMware veterans and its investors including Amplify Partners, Atlantic Bridge, Ignition Partners, and Intel Capital. To learn more about BlueData, visit www.bluedata.com or follow @bluedata.