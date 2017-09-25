BlueData Wins Datanami Editors' Choice Award for Groundbreaking Innovations in Big Data and Containers

BlueData Receives Award for 'Best Big Data Product or Technology: Virtualization'

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - BlueData®, provider of the leading Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) software platform, today announced that it won Datanami's 2017 Editors' Choice Award in the category of Best Big Data Product or Technology: Virtualization. BlueData was recognized for its innovations in using Docker containers for deploying Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, Cassandra, and other data science and analytics tools.

The BlueData EPIC software platform leverages Docker containers to run Hadoop, Spark, and other Big Data workloads in a self-service, elastic, and multi-tenant environment -- whether on-premises, in the public cloud, or in a hybrid architecture. Using BlueData's EPIC software, data science teams can spin up virtual clusters within minutes and get on-demand access to the applications, data, and infrastructure they need.

"We're honored to take home the Datanami Editors' Choice Award for Big Data in the virtualization category," said Kumar Sreekanti, CEO of BlueData. "BlueData has been leading the way in using Docker containers to run Big Data workloads in large-scale enterprise deployments. This award is a testament to the unique innovations we've developed to containerize stateful applications like Hadoop while ensuring enterprise-grade security and performance."

In a recent Intel benchmarking study, BlueData proved that enterprise customers can gain all the benefits of containerization for Big Data workloads while also achieving the same (or even better) performance as bare-metal. BlueData is fundamentally transforming the traditional Big Data deployment model: delivering greater agility, cost-savings, and ROI along with innovations to enable secure multi-tenancy, compute/storage separation, and bare-metal performance with Docker containers. With BlueData, enterprise organizations can save up to 75 percent on the infrastructure and operational costs for their Big Data deployments.

The Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with input from the global Big Data community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors, to highlight key trends, shine a spotlight on technological breakthroughs, and capture a critical cross section of the state of the industry. The awards are revealed each year to kick off the annual Strata Data Conference in New York City, which showcases data science, machine learning, and analytics for business and technical professionals.

"Datanami is the premiere news portal covering Big Data and advanced-scale analytics, and its readers are at the forefront of the global data science community," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of Datanami. "The Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards voice not only our support, but also the appreciation from the community at large, and we couldn't be more proud to celebrate these organizations and their accomplishments. Our congratulations go out to all the winners."

You can learn more about BlueData's award-winning EPIC software at the Strata Data Conference this week, September 26th to 28th at booth 433. You can also hear a customer case study session from Barclays UK highlighting their deployment of BlueData EPIC and Dell EMC infrastructure, on Wednesday September 27th at 1:15pm: Enabling Data Science Self-Service through an Elastic Data Platform.

