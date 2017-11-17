Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Announces Commencement of Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Bluegreen Vacations Corporation ("Bluegreen Vacations" or "Bluegreen") ( NYSE : BXG), announced today that its Common Stock commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "BXG".

"Since 1792, the New York Stock Exchange has been a story of growth and innovation. Bluegreen previously enjoyed a long-standing listing relationship with the NYSE for many years, and we are very pleased to bring Bluegreen back to the NYSE in its 225th anniversary year," commented Shawn B. Pearson, Chief Executive Officer and President of Bluegreen Vacations.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation ( NYSE : BXG) (formerly Bluegreen Corporation), founded in 1966 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 211,000 owners, 67 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties.

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (formerly BFC Financial Corporation) ( NYSE : BBX) ( OTCQX : BBXTB) is a diversified holding company whose activities include its ownership of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and, through its Real Estate and Middle Market Divisions, the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects and middle market operating businesses.