FORT LAUDERDALE, FL and BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - Bluegreen Vacations Corporation ("Bluegreen Vacations" or "Bluegreen"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BBX Capital Corporation ( NYSE : BBX) ( OTCQX : BBXTB) ("BBX Capital"), today announced that it has named David L. Pontius as Chief Operating Officer of Bluegreen.

"Dave is an engaged leader and highly regarded throughout the industry. He has been a valued Senior Executive and a key member of the Executive Management team with expanding roles over the years. Dave has also been a pioneer and an advocate for the industry through leadership roles at Hilton, Wyndham, and RCI, and has helped Bluegreen differentiate itself within vacation ownership through its flexible points program and local resort offerings," commented Shawn B. Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation. "Our vision at Bluegreen Vacations is to transform the timeshare industry through innovation in business practices and customer engagement. With this goal in mind, we are pleased that Dave, with over 30 years of experience, will help lead our efforts."

David Pontius joined Bluegreen Corporation in 2007 as President of Bluegreen Resorts and was promoted to President of Bluegreen Services in 2009. Over his career he has served as Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Operations at Wyndham Vacation Ownership, President of RCI North America, EVP Operations at Hilton Grand Vacations, and Chief Operating Officer of Vacation Internationale.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen, founded in 1966 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests ("VOIs") and manages resorts in attractive leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen's Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 200,000 owners, 66 Vacation Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. For further information, please visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation ( NYSE : BBX) ( OTCQX : BBXTB), formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company whose activities include its ownership of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and, through its Real Estate and Middle Market Divisions, the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects and middle market operating businesses. As of June 30, 2017, BBX Capital had total consolidated assets of $1.5 billion. For further information, visit www.BBXCapital.com.

