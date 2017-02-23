TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - BLUERUSH Media Group Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTV), ("BLUERUSH") announced that its product DIGITALREACH™ has reached a major milestone since it was first launched in 2012. Now in the hands of nearly 40,000 financial advisors across Canada, the SaaS content management platform is an established, proven application that's been tested by Brexit and the recent US election. And the results are simply outstanding.

Developed by BLUERUSH Digital Media Corp. (BLUERUSH), DIGITALREACH™ helps front line sales departments to simply and effectively nurture customer relationships with curated, pre-approved content that's designed to be shared with customers and the public at large. As a SaaS application, users can access the platform from any computer with a WIFI connection and secure login credentials. Once on the platform, users search for approved content that's beneficial to each customer, and then they send it to them. Every communication sent from DIGITALREACH™ is personalized, tracked, and logged. Users see in real-time what content is engaging for customers and more importantly, what content isn't engaging. No complicated analytics required. Customers receive a responsive-designed email that is fully branded and personalized to each and every customer.

Content is king today. DIGITALREACH™ breathes new life in content that small businesses and corporations already have on their hard drives, intranets and servers. It stores the content in a central web-based library with customizable search parameters and lets users choose the content their customers need that's both timely and relevant to their personal situation. The built-in dashboard is easy to use and reports in real-time.

"The best practice behaviour of increasing the relevancy of the touchpoints with your customers is paying off for nearly 40,000 financial advisors across Canada," says Larry Lubin, CEO and President of BLUERUSH. "Investors want to receive relevant information from their financial advisors. Banks and investment companies have a lot of content advisors can use to nurture their customers to save more money for retirement, for example." In this era of transparency around investment management fees, DIGITALREACH™ is an application that's caught up to the demand.

CRM systems are useful; however, regularly sharing content with customers has proven to grow a business significantly. This low cost, SaaS solution is very effective in getting customers to buy more products from brands and advisors they trust.

Over 30 major financial institutions and investment firms empower their front line with access to DIGITALREACH™. These clients use the platform for both content marketing and regulatory requirements resulting from the new Point of Sale regulations (CRM2). Register for your demo today at www.digitalreach.ca.

BLUERUSH, through its wholly owned subsidiary, BLUERUSH Digital Media, is a digital marketing company which combines leading edge technology with award winning creative design. BLUERUSH is a FINTECH & HEALTHCARE specialist providing services in strategy, user experience, design and implementation. The company has also launched its product business with INDIVIDEO™, a personalized video platform, along with ActiveDialogue™, both of which are key building blocks for FINTECH digital experiences. The company also launched Digital Reach and Smart Advisor through its strategic partner. BLUERUSH Media Group Corp. is a publicly listed company on the TSX Venture Exchange trading under the symbol "BTV."

