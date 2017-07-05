Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems: Michigan's Preferred Liquid Storage Provider

Offering water, wastewater, and bioenergy storage solutions for municipal and industrial applications, Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems, the authorized, independent dealer for CST Storage in Michigan, is pleased to be the preferred liquid storage provider in Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MI--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems (www.bluewaterstoragesystems.com) continues to successfully provide engineered liquid storage solutions for municipal and industrial water, wastewater and bioenergy storage applications in the State of Michigan. They are the factory authorized contractor in Michigan for CST Storage, manufacturers of the finest water tanks on the market. With many years of industry and construction experience, Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems has an installed base of over 250 tanks in their portfolio. The company is widely regarded as the preferred liquid and water storage provider in Michigan.

"We are gratified that so many customers have entrusted Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems to provide solutions to all their liquid storage requirements. We thank Michigan for choosing us as the State's preferred supplier of liquid storage tanks," says Mark Nelson, Sales Manager, Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems. "Bluewater provides design, engineering and construction of the CTS AQUASTORE® Glass-Fused-To-Steel and HYDROTEC® Epoxy coated tanks. Our applications include municipal and industrial water and wastewater, landfill leachate, food processing, fire protection and bioenergy solutions. With a premium tank coating technology that does not deteriorate or require repainting, Bluewater tanks stand the test of time and raise the bar in liquid storage application standards. We continue to connect with our customers long after tank installation is completed, scheduling interior and exterior tank inspections as part a good preventative maintenance policy. We also provide extended maintenance contracts to evaluate, plan and provide all maintenance and repairs on an ongoing sustainable basis," explains Nelson.

Projects recently completed by Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems:

Dundee, Michigan

Village WWTP

Aquastore Glass-Fused-To-Steel Tank and Aluminum Dome

87' x 33' - Capacity 1.3 Million USG

Millersburg, Michigan

USGS Research Center

HydroTec Fire Protection Tank and Aluminum Dome

64' x 42' - Capacity 1.0 Million USG

Trenton, Michigan

Solutia Inc.

HydroTec Industrial Wastewater Equalization Tank

with Knuckle Roof

22' x 25' - Capacity 72,000 USG

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Cargill

Aquastore Industrial Wastewater Equalization Tank

with Knuckle Roof

25' x 56' - Capacity 208,000 USG

Pierson, Michigan

Republic Services

Leachate Tank Cover - 42' Aluminum Geodesic Dome

Carsonville, Michigan

Tri-City Recycling & Disposal

Aquastore Glass-Fused-To-Steel Tank and Geodesic Dome

31' x 29' - Capacity 162,000 USG

About Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems: For water, wastewater and bioenergy storage, Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems delivers engineered liquid storage solutions in Michigan from design to completion. As the authorized, independent dealer for CST Storage in Michigan, Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems carries the full line of AQUASTORE Glass-fused-to-steel tanks and HydroTec tanks; the finest water and liquid storage tanks in the industry. With years in the municipal and industrial liquid storage industry, Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems has the expertise and experience to design and build state-of-the-art liquid and water storage solutions for any application, including reservoirs, composite elevated tanks, standpipes, and chlorine contact chambers. Dedicated to customer service and satisfaction, Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems provides professional and cost effective turnkey services, building liquid storage tanks to customer's exact specifications, on time and on budget. For information about Bluewater Engineered Storage Systems, visit www.bluewaterstoragesystems.com.